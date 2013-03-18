How to Find Lawyers in New York City for Low Income Families

Delta, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- There is a number of ways to find and hire lawyers in New York City, including looking for legal aid attorneys if one is income-qualified. This assistance can be found in the Yellow Pages of an area telephone book. One does not have to be receiving welfare to be eligible for legal aid services; apply for help even if unsure that one can qualify. Another way to find an attorney in NYC is to go through a legal referral service at a local bar association. Legal referral services have lists of participating attorneys that specialize in one’s area of concern and are in one’s geographical area. Of course, there’s always the tried-and-true method of finding an attorney – word of mouth. Ask around to friends and family members to see which lawyer they chose for their legal issue and why they chose him or her. After speaking with several people, if one or two names pop up repeatedly, make appointments with these lawyers.



When interviewing lawyers in New York City, be sure to have a list of questions ready. This list should include queries about the attorney’s hourly rate, any additional fees, such as filing fees or document copying charges, and about who else will be working the case with the attorney. Observe how a particular lawyer deals with the people around him or her. One can learn a great deal about another person simply by watching his or her interactions with others. If the lawyer is friendly but firm in his dealings with associates, he might be just the type of representative one wants. If she is snappish and short-tempered when speaking with paralegals and other co-workers, she is probably not the best choice.



An alternative method to finding lawyers in New York City is to go through the NYC Lawyer Directory. This is a compilation of all known attorneys in every county in New York City and it has brief statistics about wins and losses for each lawyer. It also gives a solicitor’s contact information, client feedback, and location. This is a reliable, accurate way to begin searching for an effective NYC lawyer.



