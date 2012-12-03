How to Find Myself .TV Announces Plans for Upcoming Premier Livestream Broadcast

New South Wales, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- How To Find Myself .TV, an established leader in free guidance and self help services, today announced plans for its upcoming How To Find Myself .TV Premier Livestream Broadcast on Thursday 6th December 7pm Australian Eastern Standard Time ( 8am UK GMT ).



The event will be held online at http://HowToFindMyself.TV. The goal of the HowToFindMyself.TV Premier Livestream Broadcast is to to assist people in the recognition of ongoing change in their lives and how to process life change successfully with the least stress.



Kristine Heart, Intuitive Guidance Counselor of How To Find Myself .TV, said registration to the HowToFindMyself.TV Premier Livestream Broadcast is limited and the cost is absolutely free.



"Anyone interested in enabling themselves a life of personal freedom and happiness would definitely benefit from this free online seminar," said Heart. "I have had the opportunity to work with a lot of people in one on one sessions. In this broadcast format the information shared will reach a lot more people simultaneously."



To learn more about the HowToFindMyself.TV Premier Livestream Broadcast or to register for the event, you can visit http://HowToFindMyself.TV today.



More About HowToFindMyself.TV

Founded in 2012, HowToFindMyself.TV has helped many consumers with free guidance and self help services. The company's mission statement is "a new way to respond to life issues that we all experience". To learn more about HowToFindMyself.TV, you should call +61 4660-2354 or visit them online at http://HowToFindMyself.TV.



CONTACT INFORMATION

HowToFindMyself.TV

Attention: Christopher Barnaby

MAIN STREET BYRON BAY, NSW 2480

Phone: +61 4660-2354

Website: http://HowToFindMyself.TV

Email: info@howtofindmyself.org