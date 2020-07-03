How to Find & Support 10,000+ Black-Owned Businesses

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2020 -- The Black Owned Directory was created for people of all races to come together and support Black-owned businesses nationwide. The platform allows users to discover Black-owned businesses nearby, and discover online goods and services. The directory's Google Maps integration allows users to locate businesses in their city, within a radius of the user's choice.



According to a recent study for the National Bureau of Economic Research by Robert Fairlie at the University of California at Santa Cruz, the number of active Black business owners fell 41% from February to April, while active white business owners declined 17%.



"Something had to be done, not only to save our businesses, but to help them grow. Shopping Black-owned should be a lifestyle, not a fad", stated The Black Owned Directory Founder, Jasmine Carter.



The Black-owned website allows shoppers to type in keywords such as "takeout food" or "engagement ring" and scroll through Black business lack business listings. The business profiles share details about the business, their website link, photos, videos, social media pages, contact information, hours of operation, and more.



The US Census shows the average American, Black family makes $53,930 per year, while the average American, White family makes $89,408 per year. The Black Owned Directory is determined to do everything in its power to help close the gap by uplifting Black businesses .



"Buying Black is about more than shopping Black-owned businesses on Juneteenth; there needs to be a household-name platform for people to find Black businesses nationwide", stated Jasmine Carter.



The Black Owned Directory will utilize funds by giving back to the Black community, including promoting the Black businesses listed on the platform, hiring Black freelancers for marketing campaigns and SEO, supporting Black graphic designers, hosting start-up grants, and so much more.



Their number one goal is to gain exposure so that every Black business can get listed on the platform, and everyone who wants to support them is able to do so because they know of the platform. Jasmine is working towards having at least 10,000 Black-owned businesses on the platform by the end of 2020.



