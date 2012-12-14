How to Fix Bad Credit Report with Online Credit Fixing Company

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- The most effective way to address the question of how to fix bad credit is to pay off all of one’s debt. Sounds easy, right? Well, it can be, but most times it takes some time and patience. While some folks would rather go right to hiring a credit restoration company, this may not be their best option. A great number of those businesses are just trying to scam hard-working people out of what little money they have. Besides, there are lots of ways a person can fix his own bad credit without having to utilize anyone else to help him. Here are some suggestions about how to do this.



Answering the query of “How to fix bad credit?” is really not that difficult and a person can do it himself. Organize debt so an accurate total is known. Once that is done, obtain a copy of one’s credit report from all of the Big Three reporting bureaus, Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax. Go over it carefully to make sure that there are no fraudulent, inaccurate, or inconsistent credit accounts on it. If there are, begin to write dispute letters to the reporting bureaus. The bureaus have 30 days from receipt of the dispute letters to investigate them and render a decision. Develop a debt repayment plan either by contacting the creditors directly or by using the “debt snowball” or “debt avalanche” programs. The first is always the best place to start, and creditors like getting their money back, so they’re likely to work with an individual.



The “debt snowball” program of debt repayment starts by getting the debts with the lowest amount owed on them paid off, then going on to the next lowest, and so forth. The idea is that as the littler debts disappear, one’s motivation will grow to get the bigger ones taken care of. The “debt avalanche” plan is similar, but it focuses on the interest rate, not the amount owed. Begin paying off the highest interest-bearing debts and work down until there is no more debt. See how easy it can be to answer how to fix bad credit? There are also credit counseling services that can be helpful.How to fix bad credit request to improve credit score with credit-yogi.com .



About Credit-yogi

www.Credit-yogi.com, an online marketing company, located in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, has more information about how to fix bad credit, and someone is always available to answer questions.