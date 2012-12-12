How to Get a Grant to Pay off Debt - Read On

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- There are various federal government grants for personal use ready for everybody to take advantage of. This financial assistance is free to those in need and doesn’t have to be repaid. There’s a grant to pay off debt, to finish a college education, and to repair a leaky roof. In light of past economic issues throughout America, the federal government felt it had to offer struggling folks a chance to get back on track, so it developed these grants to help. Allowing people to get out of debt and fix their homes up improves the economic health of the country as well as the individual, so everyone benefits from this idea.



When applying for grants to pay off debt, make sure to articulate the need for the money clearly and concisely. If it is paying off tuition loans, the mortgage arrearage, or just general debt, write the reason for the request as simply as possible. Filling out the application for these grants is time-consuming, so be ready to get comfortable and do some typing. One can access the application for any of the over 5,000 personal federal grants on the Internet at the government website. Gather all pertinent information prior to requesting an application. Have the Social Security number (SSN), the total amount of debt the money will pay off, proof of income, and an explanatory note outlining why a grant is the only way to help get rid of debt. For example, if one’s household income changed due to loss of one contributor’s job, tell the grant office that. Do not attempt to make one’s financial position seem worse than it is; this can result in denial of the grant, as well as possible charges of fraud being brought up.



There are many grants available to help folks get out of debt. If one is female, she can get one. If someone has low income, he can qualify. Ethnicity can play a part in receiving grants. There is free money available for artists, farmers, and just about anyone with a need; simply take the first step and fill out an application.



About Credit-Yogi

http://Credit-yogi.com, an online marketing company located in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, has more information on this topic and is happy to share it with others.