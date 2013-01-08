How to Get Affordable Divorce Lawyers Help and Benefits

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- When a person does not have enough money to pay for a high-priced, flashy divorce attorney, what is she to do? First, she must understand that there are thousands of affordable divorce lawyers available; the trick is narrowing down the field to find just the right one. The first step in the journey to the best lawyer for a situation is to ask around. Find friends or family members who have gone through a divorce and ask them which attorney they chose to represent them. Ask what traits the lawyer exhibited that made them choose him or her. If a couple of names come up repeatedly, think about making an appointment with those lawyers. When going to these appointments, be prepared. Ask questions about hourly rates, filing fees, and other costs. Find out who else will be working on the case besides the attorney and how those people are being paid. Also look into how much legwork one can do oneself.



In order to employ an affordable divorce lawyer, do as much of the preparation for one’s case as possible. If the attorney asks that a particular form be filled out or that certain documents must be pulled together, do it. This can make even an expensive lawyer affordable. Also, use the lawyer only for legal questions. Gather any and all questions together, write them down as they occur, and contact the attorney for a conference only once a week. This, too, makes for a highly affordable attorney. Remember that the lawyer is available only for legal issues, so if emotions are getting in the way, call friends, family members, or a therapist. Just don’t call the lawyer unless one wishes to be charged for the time he spends listening to the emotional outpouring.



Self-help books are a huge aid during a divorce, and are far less expensive than the most affordable divorce lawyers. Do not listen to legal advice from anyone except the attorney. While it may be well-intended, it will actually only end up distracting one from her divorce proceedings.



