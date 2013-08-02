How to Get First Home Buyers Grant with Bad Credit from Federal Housing Administration

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Real-estate-yogi.com is here to share its knowledge of the first time home buyer’s grant, such as:



- FHA Assistance

- Minority Grants

- State Grants

- Government Grants



Federal Housing Administration (FHA) Help



The FHA has several options for those asking themselves “How do I get a first time home buyer grant?” The AmeriDream grant is one of them. This program offers to front at least 10% of a home’s purchase price for first time buyers. Purchasers must agree to return any money that does not go to closing costs or down payments. First time buyers who are approved for any FHA grant money must also have an FHA loan. Some grants available through the FHA include Grant America, NewSong, and American Family Funds.



Grants for Minorities



Millions of dollars are available for first home buyers grant for minority groups. If one is a single mother looking into buying her first home, she’s covered. African Americans, Hispanics, and Native Americans also have money waiting for them to access. Some of these grants will help prevent a foreclosure; others for down payment and/or closing costs. There are even grants for those with bad credit. Go online to learn more.



State Grants for Home Buying



Finding a first time home buyer grant is easy, especially if one looks to one’s state government. Many states have programs to help folks purchase their first homes. Some have funds available for restoring, repairing, or adding onto a home, such as New York City’s state grants. These funds are allotted to qualifying homeowners who are buying a new residence and to property owners who are refurbishing older residences. Check out available grants by going to (state).com.



Federal Government Grants



Through the auspices of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the federal government offers a first home buyer’s grant to people. Actually, HUD works through non-profit organizations and local governments to ensure that funds are available to help them purchase their new homes. The federal government doesn’t give grants right to home buyers; rather, it gives them to some states and cities, which then pass them out to those who need them. Go to HUD’s website for more information.



