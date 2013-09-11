"How to Get Funding from a Shark" Finalizes Panel for December 3rd Event

Manhattan, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Smart Money Entrepreneurs, a real time equity/debt financial platform host “How To Get Funding From A Shark II.” Last years event featured Daymond John, Founder of FUBU, and one of the panelist in the hit television show, Shark Tank. Daymond and other well-known panelist spoke to entrepreneurs about what investors look for in attractive startup companies. The event also introduced equity crowdfunding as a new avenue of funding for entrepreneurs. “Many entrepreneurs came up to me many months later and said that some of the connections they formed at the event were amazing, which got me to thinking we need to do this again” say Jeremy Andrews, Founder of SME. This year we attempted to have different sharks from a variety of backgrounds including film, corporate, VC, entrepreneur, and angel investor backgrounds.



The event will take place in Manhattan (NYC) on Tuesday December 3rd, 2013 in midtown Manhattan. The event kicks off with a reception and networking at 6:00pm. At 7:15 attendees will watch a live one-on-one negotiation between a CEO and an Investor. After the CEO/Investor negotiation, the investor panel will open the conversation about what they looks for in startups and investing in the company. The panel will include many familiar faces from the NYC business community.



This is a live event and is selling out quickly. The last day to purchase early bird tickets is this Sunday September 8, 2013. You can visit theshark.sme.vc for details, or purchase your tickets directly at anyone of the available ticket vendors below.



Event Brite

http://theshark-es2.eventbrite.com/



Event Bee

http://www.eventbee.com/v/theshark/event?eid=105204234



Ticket leap

http://theshark2.ticketleap.com/how-to-get-funding-from-a-shark-ii/



Splash That

http://theshark2.splashthat.com/



There are sponsorships available for companies interested in reaching the event’s participants. Sponsors will be able to reach a network of over 150,000 participants and will be promoted on all event marketing collateral to reach attendees. A sponsorship kit is available to interested organizations and businesses by contacting SME directly.



To check out the event video and for more information, visit https://theshark.sme.vc



Contact info:

Jeremy

Smart Money Entrepreneurs

347-762-7826