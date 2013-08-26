How to Get out of Credit Card Debt Quickly Streamline Solution for Debt Free Life

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- As most folks know, getting into debt of any kind is quite easy; it’s getting out of it that often poses a problem. Credit-yogi.com is here to offer some tips on how to get out of credit card debt quickly that may also pertain to other types of debt, such as:



- Talk to Creditors

- Government Grants

- Finding Funds for Debt Repayment

- Bankruptcy



Contact Creditors



One answer to how to get out of credit card debt is to get in touch with one’s creditors to work out a reasonable, mutually acceptable repayment agreement. Creditors will likely waive late fees or other costs and lower the interest or principal of the debt to make it easier for a debtor to repay. However, they cannot help if they are unaware of a problem, so getting together with them on the phone or via the Internet is vital to getting rid of those debts.



Government Grants for Debt Repayment



Both the federal and local governments provide grants that a person can use to address how to get out of credit card debt quickly, but they will not simply be awarded to someone. There’s an application process which includes providing proof of financial hardship, income, and monthly expenses. Most applications can be done online at gov.org, where one can also peruse the different grants available.



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Make That Money!!



If one is interested in learning how to get out of credit card debt but hasn’t the wherewithal to do it, here’s a simple solution: Get out there and earn the funds required for debt repayment. Using part of one’s savings can help, as can holding a garage sale. Babysitting for the neighborhood kids can generate much-needed cash, and working from home doing something of interest to one can, too. Borrowing against one’s IRA at work will definitely garner some money, and asking mom and pop may help out, too. Figure out the best way to make money for one’s abilities and situation and go for it!



File for Bankruptcy



This response to how to get out of credit card debt quickly is only to be implemented as a last resort, and only if the amount of credit card debt is beyond one’s means. Chapter 7 bankruptcy can discharge unsecured debt, while Chapter 13 is more of a payment plan stretched over 5 years. To rid oneself of debt, Chapter 7 is the better choice.



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