Delta, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Women tend to band together to discuss their feelings in a more straightforward manner than men seem to. When a woman goes through a divorce, her girlfriends are often right there for her to lean on and cry on, when necessary. What do men do? They, too, are often sad and depressed that the person they thought they’d spend the rest of their lives with turned out not to be the right one. Here are some suggestions about how to get over a divorce – for men. Get More Tips for Men on Getting Over a Divorce



First, look closely at what happened that resulted in the marriage failing. Were there incompatibility issues? Was one partner abusive? Give this subject some in-depth thought so the chance of repeating a certain behavior lessens. Understand that what one feels is okay to feel. Don’t try to tamp down feelings of rejection or anger – let them out in a positive manner. Join a divorced partners club to have a safe forum in which to express emotion. Allow time to grieve the demise of the marriage. Do not stay at home and “wallow” in self-pity. Get up, shower, shave, and go out with friends.



Other ideas about how to get over divorce for men are: When at a club with pals, don’t look to “hook up.” Go out to enjoy the company of others in a social setting where there is little pressure to act a certain way. Talk to other women, but not with the goal of getting them into bed; just talk to get to know them as people. Go play some basketball with a pick-up team at the local gym. Physical activity sends out good endorphins that give one a healthy outlook, so go work some doom and gloom off through rapid movement. Read a good book. Go to the theater. Spend time with people the ex-spouse did not particularly like, but with whom there was a good connect for oneself. Hang out with family members. Most importantly, take time to really be with one’s children. They, too, are affected by the divorce and need understanding and love from both parents.



