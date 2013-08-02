San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Every author who has dabbled in self publishing knows that the hardest part of the publishing process isn’t formatting their manuscript, or even typing the last page of the book.



It’s getting people to actually leave reviews for your book.



“Most people are lazy. And that includes your friends and family” says Michael Salinger, founder and editor of Self Pub Nation, a site devoted to helping writers quit their day jobs and make an actual living as a working writer.



“What you need are good (but honest) reviews from living, breathing people. Not some outsourced robot you found on Fiverr,” says Salinger.



[The Power of Good Reviews]



According to Salinger, good reviews for your self published book do more than pad your ego and make you popular in message boards.



They directly contribute to a book’s earning potential.



“There seems to be this invisible line, where customers won’t take a chance on a new book unless it has at least five reviews,” says Salinger. “And they don’t all have to be positive. They just have to be decent. (And give you at least a four-star average.)



[Where Most Self Published Authors Go Wrong With Reviews]



Salinger released his new video, helping authors find good, honest reviews because he most authors make a huge mistake by either:



a) Stuffing their self-published books with overly positive reviews they begged or paid for

b) They just wait around HOPING that great reviews will just magically appear.



Unfortunately, Salinger finds getting most people to leave a review is akin to “pulling teeth.”



Instead Salinger suggests authors approach it like an anthropologist studying a distant tribe. “Go where the ravenous, irrational fans are. Live amongst them. And only after you’ve proven yourself worthy…ask for a review.”



