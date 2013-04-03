How to Get Rid of Ants Launches to Provide One Stop Shop on Ant Extermination Solutions

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- Ant infestations can be on many scales, from inconvenience to serious hazard. Depending on the species of ant, they can cause permanent damage to homes if left unchecked. With spring just around the corner, many people are concerned about ant infestations as the temperature rises. To help people deal with this threat, How To Get Rid of Ants has been launched to provide plain English practical guides that will make dealing with these infestations a straight forward matter that can be taken care of in minutes.



The site offers guidance on how individuals can get rid of ants in the house without having to resort to expensive solutions that are commonly advertised online, with home DIY ant repellent, information on special deals and discounts on ant killing powders and sprays, in addition to good advice on local exterminators with the most competitive prices.



How To Get Rid of Ants also has plans to host multimedia content such as infographics on ant extermination done properly, video tutorials on how to interrupt ant traffic and further guidance on how to prevent ants nesting near the home in the first place. It aims to be a single resource for all ant extermination needs.



A spokesperson for How To Get Rid of Ants explained, “We created this resource after having had a nightmare ant infestation of our own and finding it very frustrating to get reliable, honest advice online amid all the confusion of people trying to sell products and services and people simply complaining instead of providing solutions. Our website aims to rectify that imbalance and create a single space on the web where everyone suffering from ant infestation can go to find practical advice and easy to implement solutions that will take care of ants in no time. Whether you need ant exterminators or bug spray, we’ll be able to help identify the level of severity and the appropriate response.”



About How To Get Rid Of Ants

