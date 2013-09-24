How to Get Rid of Cellulite After Pregnancy, Method Revealed by Joey Atlas

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Symulast stands for Synergistic Muscle Layer Stimulation and is based on a very simple principle – cellulite develops when the muscles in the lower body area lack proper stimulation. This is how Joey Atlas has come up with a series of targeted lower body movements that promise to help every woman get rid of cellulite, even after giving birth.



Visit the Official Website & Download Joey Atlas’ Truth about Cellulite E-book



Most women develop cellulite during pregnancy because they become less active and suffer many hormonal changes. This is why Joey Atlas’ Symulast is perfect for newly mommies who want to get back in shape, writes Cellulite Procedures magazine. Symulast is not intended to build more muscle, but to tone the “sleepy” muscles, adds the publication.



According to http://www.CelluliteProcedures.com, Symulast is based on a series of components that make the whole process. These are named Form, Tempo, and Sequence. In addition, the e-book Truth about Cellulite – which details the Symulast method – also contains valuable tips and guidelines on what to eat or not to eat to help fight cellulite and prevent it from redeveloping.



Truth about Cellulite also provides women with information on the latest techniques and tactics available to fight this condition. One of the best parts about the e-book, in the magazine’s opinion, is that before telling women how to fight cellulite, it explains to them what this condition means and how it develops.



Joey Atlas’ method has been praised by many publications for tackling the underlying cause of cellulite, and not just its symptoms. Cellulite Procedures magazine is one of those publications, informing its readers that Truth about Cellulite is “the best guide to treat and eliminate cellulite”.



The magazine explained this rating in a review by saying that it contains “rare, innovative and very effective” techniques. Truth about Cellulite is available for download in PDF format to all women who want to get rid of cellulite after pregnancy.