Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- More than 90% of all women have cellulite, no matter their body type, shape, or age. Some of the world's best-known models and celebrities have cellulite on their thighs and butt. Kim Kardashian, Hayden Panettiere, Cheryl Cole, the list goes on. Medical doctors believe cellulite may be nature's way of guaranteeing that women have enough stored fat (energy) for child-rearing, which might explain why even thin women who work-out religiously still get it.



Unfortunately, cellulite deposits can start to form as early as puberty, which explains why products claiming to stop cellulite dominate Google search results on the internet today--people are searching for a solution and hoping to find something that isn't invasive like liposuction or velasmooth.



Not many people are finding that something.



Getting rid of cellulite is important to women, if only for the self-confidence boost. The dollar-hungry diet and fitness industry knows that, and so companies offer products that promise quick and easy results. Unfortunately, after making the purchase and receiving the item, many women learn the hard way that the so-called "miracle" product they just bought fails to live up to the hype.



So what does a good, cellulite-fighting product actually look like? Well, one product that has certainly been raising interest lately is the RollerCell2 Cellulite Massage System. As featured on the CBS show "The Doctors," the RollerCell2 works by targeting those fatty deposits that lurk just underneath the skin. It breaks these deposits down, and replaces the dimples with smooth-looking skin to get rid of cellulite fast.



The four renowned physicians of "The Doctors" agreed, after conducting tests with actual audience members, that the Rollercell's heat and rolling motion literally rolled away the cellulite. Watch the video here.



The Rollercell2 kit includes a unique multi-timbral massager with special features such as contoured, motorized rollers; active air suction; deep heat; and vibro massage. This technology is unique to the Rollercell2 and is not available in most professional beauty salons. However the Rollercell is designed so that anyone can use it conveniently and effectively in the comfort of their own home.



It comes with free roller gel which contains skin-smoothing ingredients.



The complete package includes:



- Carry case

- 3 Interchangeable rollers for various massage treatments

- Vibrate function--for intensive massage

- specially formulated Cellulite Massage Gel (150 ml)

- Fixed roller

- Deep heat function--aids in massage gel absorption

- Active air suction--provides a lifting effect between rollers

- 3 Interchangeable rollers

- AC Adapter - 120v



The Rollercell2 comes with a 100% unconditional guarantee. Click here to visit the Rollercell2 official site.



About Jordy Roberts

Jordy Roberts is always on the look-out for _working_ products to help the average woman. If you spot something that stands out above the rest, feel free to contact her through this site.