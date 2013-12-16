How to Get Rid of Cold Sores Fast - Ellie Gadsby Revealed the Secret

Palm Springs, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Ellie Gadsby, the author of “How To Get Rid of Cold Sores Fast” e-Book announces how to get rid of cold sores fast and to stop outbreaks for good. Those suffering from cold sores can learn how to get rid of cold sores quickly by reading this e-Book.



After spending 22 years suffering from cold sores and recurrent break outs, Gadsby found the solution to how to get rid of cold sores fast. She mentions how she found a way to heal cold sores within 12 hours and wrote this e-Book to share the results of years of research, and the secret to eliminating cold sores for good. Her cold sore remedy works faster than any other on the market. “I tried the antiviral meds from my doctor that is normally given for HSV2 and these worked, but only for a short time. I still had outbreaks and cold sores until I found the solution,” says Ellie Gadsby, author of “How To Get Rid of Cold Sores Fast.”



According to an article posted on e-dental.com, more than 40-million people suffer from cold sores and outbreaks during the winter months. “I was one of these statistics and it lasted for 22 years before I finally came up with the secret home remedy for getting rid of cold sores fast,” says Ellie Gadsby, author of “How To Get Rid of Cold Sores Fast.”



Gadsby’s e-Book, “How To Get Rid of Cold Sores Fast,” has outlined the step-by-step techniques to clearing up any cold sores within 8-48 hours using the unique method that she stumbled upon through her hard work and dedication to getting rid of her own cold sores. Learn how to get rid of cold sores fast by following the guidelines in this e-Book. Learn how to get rid of cold sores fast and prevent outbreaks for good and stop worrying about a cold sore outbreak with the natural cold sore remedy mentioned in the e-Book.



How do you get rid of cold sores fast? The “How To Get Rid of Cold Sores Fast” e-book outlines:



- A unique method that doctors don’t share.

- A simple and powerful self-treatment process, which borrows its formulation directly from tried and tested, scientific facts as well as age old remedies.

- Get rid of oral herpes, cold sores, herpes type 1, and the cold sore virus with this proven technique.



Find out all that is needed to know on how to get rid of cold sores fast with a natural home remedy found in this book. “I have included everything you need to know about how to get rid of cold sores fast. The unique method I share in my book is the fastest way to get rid of cold sores and you will not find any over the counter treatment that will get rid of cold sores for good,” says Ellie Gadsby, author of “How To Get Rid of Cold Sores Fast.” To get more information please go to http://livenewshub.com/go/ColdSores-Removal



About Ellie Gadsby

Ellie Gadsby suffered with cold sores for over 22 years. The cold sore remedy detailed in her publication is the result of her own research into ways to get rid of cold sores quickly, but more importantly how to stop future outbreaks.



Media Contact:

Name: Janis Steere

Location: 3125 E Escoba Dr Palm Springs, CA 92264-5590

E-mail: admin@livenewshub.com

URL: http://livenewshub.com/go/ColdSores-Removal