How to Get Rid of Cold Sores - What They Don't Want You to Know

Vernon Hills, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- If you suffer from cold sores on a regular basis then you’re not alone. Yet with all the advanced medical knowledge available, people are still trying to find out “how to get rid of cold sores”



More and more people seem to be turning their back on pharmaceutical treatments and instead going for natural remedies, cold sore treatments being a very popular one at present.



Kate Kellerman a respected Alternative Therapist & chronic cold sore sufferer told us the reasons why she decided enough was enough.



http://successfulremedies.com/cures/cold-sore/



“For as long as I can remember I have always suffered from cold sores and probably tried every cream on the shelf, most cold sore treatments will help in one way or another, however, none of them are fast and effective against both the symptoms nor the prevention of them”



When we asked Kate why she researched how to get rid of cold sores this is what she said:



“I wanted to get rid of cold sores on my lips for good, not just treat them when they arrived. This is the problem with over the counter creams; they only treat the cold sore when it appears. You see, if they actually prevented the cold sores from breaking out then they wouldn’t have a market any longer would they?



I needed something more than just a cold sore remedy; I needed a solution that would also prevent them in the future.



When you suffer from them at least once a month, but as in my case usually every two weeks it gets a little embarrassing to say the least, particularly when I meet with my clients everyday and it felt like they constantly stared at my cold sore which made me very conscious about them indeed”.



Although cold sores don’t seem to be a major health issue, the mass volumes of people looking for a solution on how to get rid of cold sores are definitely on the up. Many people say one of the biggest issues for them is they feel ugly when they get an outbreak which leads to a lowering of confidence.



This is what Kate said about the confidence issue: “Absolutely, confidence is a big thing for both women and men. You see everything is connected to appearance isn’t it?



Weight loss is about looking slimmer, going to the hair dresser is about looking good, in fact everything we do in life is to do with how we look, so when you get a cold sore break out, you feel less confident and almost ugly with it.



I knew I had to find a way to control the fever blisters that were affecting me so much; this led me to researching all about the simplex virus which of course is more commonly known as cold sores.



If I could understand how the virus worked then I knew I could actually stop the out breaks completely, that’s when I finally knew how to get rid of cold sores for good.



Our Conclusion:

Suffering from a constant ailment like fever blisters can have a massive impact on your confidence as explained by Kate. If pharmaceutical products aren’t giving you the results you want then alternative natural methods may just be the answer for us all.



If you want to find out how to get rid of cold sores from your life you might want to read the publication Kate makes reference to.



http://successfulremedies.com/cures/cold-sore/



About Portrait Health Publishing

Portrait Health Publishing specializes in holistic health and wellbeing publications, raising awareness to alternative therapies and treatments.



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