How to Get Rid of Genital Warts Quickly Is Explained in Newly-Launched Product from 5DaysOrLess.com

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- According to the Department of Health and Human Services, about 20 million Americans are currently infected with genital warts. Affecting at least 5.5 million new people in the United States each year, genital warts are one of the most common sexually transmitted diseases.



As anyone who has ever had to live with the small, cauliflower-shaped growths knows very well, genital warts can be painful and extremely distressing to live with. Millions of people every day want to know how to get rid of genital warts.



Aston Christiansen understands how stressful it is to live with genital warts. For years, the young man was plagued by the uncomfortable health condition. Frustrated by his doctor’s inability to cure his problem, Christiansen began to research home remedies for genital warts. Along the way, he discovered a natural and effective treatment for genital warts that allowed him to finally rid himself of the troublesome, fleshy, pinkish growths.



Christiansen recently launched a new product that will help people permanently eliminate their genital warts—in five days or less—all from the comfort and privacy of their own home. The new genital warts eradication system, which includes information on a safe and natural genital warts cure, is available through Christiansen’s website, 5DaysOrLess.com. The site also contains a vast amount of information about genital warts, as well as Christiansen’s own extremely personal and honest story.



“Trust me when I tell you I completely understand where you are at, and what is going on inside your head, because it wasn’t that long ago that the exact same things were going on inside my head,” Christiansen wrote in an article, adding that he recalls how frustrated, vulnerable, depressed and ashamed his genital warts made him feel.



After spending three weeks scouring the internet learning about how to treat genital warts, Christiansen said he found an effective genital warts treatment that give him the undisputable proof he so desperately needed to provide him with relief from his condition. In less than five days, Christiansen was on the road to recovery.



Anybody who is interested in learning more about curing their genital warts is welcome to visit the 5DaysOrLess website at any time. Visitors can watch a video, read testimonials from people who have successfully used Christiansen’s system, and read more about his powerful story. Anyone who wishes to purchase the eBook that explains the natural treatment may also do so directly through links on the website.



