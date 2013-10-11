How to Get Rid of Herpes: 8 Ways to Beat the Disease

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- The herpes virus is sneaky. Once a person get infected, it goes into hiding inside the nerve cells deep in his skin, untouchable by blood vessels and hence by medications. This is why it is often said that herpes is not curable. Although this is true, there are many treatment regimens a person can come up with to knock outbreaks down to a minimum, including one that may get rid of them altogether.



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Dietary Changes:



First, a person must make some dietary changes. If he eats chocolate, nuts, caffeine, berries, or any type of grain (like bread, breakfast cereal), then stop. These foods all contain high levels of the amino acid “arginine”, which acts as a sort of fuel for herpes. Arginine competes in the body with another amino acid called “lysine”, so increasing his lysine consumption will simultaneously decrease his levels of arginine. This should help reduce outbreaks.



So how does a person increase your lysine levels?



Well, one way is to take supplements. Take about 2 grams per day at the first sign of an outbreak. Long term use is probably OK, but it may raise cholesterol levels. A better thing to do would be to take the supplements only during an outbreak, and during maintenance periods (between outbreaks), keep your lysine levels high naturally by just eating foods with lysine. Dairy products are some of the highest. Ice cream, butter, milk, cheese, cottage cheese, and so on is high in lysine. So are most meats, vegetables, and fruits. Although stay away from oranges.



Sticking to this new diet should help decrease the frequency of outbreaks.



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Home Remedies for Getting Rid of Outbreaks:



The above will help to decrease outbreaks, but they still may occur. When they do, try the following remedies using items from around your house:



1. Baking soda.

Baking soda, mixed with a little water and applied as a paste to the area where the outbreak is, will help dry up the sores faster.



2. Black tea.

Make some tea, and keep the tea bag and let it cool down. Apply it to the blisters. Tea contains tannins, which are a good anti-inflammatory. They can promote faster healing.



3. Aloe Vera.

The common houseplant called aloe Vera can be found in almost any nursery or large hardware store. The sap is known for its soothing and healing properties, with the potential for speeding up the healing of wounds that would otherwise have taken much longer to heal. Buy an aloe Vera, and break off a two inch piece. Apply the gooey sap to the herpes outbreak and leave it on as long as possible or even overnight.



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Step it up a notch!



People can also purchase some items that will help them get rid of herpes outbreaks:



1. Roseboro Powder.

Found in any drug store, this is a preparation of aluminum acetate, which is an astringent. Astringents shrink body tissue, so they can help dry out blisters and act as an anti-inflammatory.



2. Essential oils.

In many vitamin and health food stores, a person can find essential oils with skin-repairing properties. Try a few of these and they may help heal outbreaks faster.1. Roseboro Powder. Found in any drug store, this is a preparation of aluminum acetate, which is an astringent. Astringents shrink body tissue, so they can help dry out blisters and act as an anti-inflammatory.



3. Olive leaf extract.

This supplement contains a compound called oleuropein that has been shown to be lethal to the herpes virus, and is able to get to it in the cells and stop it from changing cells into herpes factories. It is also a good anti-oxidant, which will help prevent cell damage. Find olive leaf capsules at most health food stores.



4. Echinacea.

This herb can increase the effectiveness of person’s immune system, and also has anti-inflammatory properties. It can also help reduce stress. Stress and lowered immune systems are what generally leads to herpes outbreaks, so getting these under control can seriously decrease the number of outbreaks a person has.



And Finally….!

The home remedies listed above can give people a head start in getting rid of herpes, and the supplements can complement that effect. However, despite their best efforts, herpes can still be difficult to manage.



About GetRidofHerpes.com

Get rid of Herpes is a program written by a former Herpes patient that contains remedies and natural things to get rid of Herpes.



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