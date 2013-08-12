How to Get Rid of Herpes - HSV 2 Herpes Cure Now Possible

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- How to get rid of herpes? This question arises in millions of Americans each year. Just the sound of the word “herpes” puts a disgusted look on most people’s faces. Fortunately, a new book has just been released on how to most effectively get rid of the herpes viruses using previously undiscovered or overlooked methods from across the world.



The book deals with how to treat not just herpes symptoms but the virus itself, and provides sufferers across the country with remedies that do not cost enormous amounts of money but remain as effective as any drug on the market.



The book begins by explaining the types of herpes viruses that exist, including type 1 and type 2 herpes. Type 1 herpes is known as “mouth herpes” or “cold sores”, and is significantly more common than Type 2; many children catch the virus unwittingly in their infancy on account of infected tools or merely sharing food. Type 2 is commonly known as “genital herpes”, and affects the crotch region of men and women. To help sufferers understand how to combat the virus effectively, it offers remedies against both types of the virus.



>> Natural Ways to Get Rid Of Herpes <<



The book focuses primarily on natural remedies to the herpes virus. It strikes at the heart of the issue, detailing the virus’s root causes and symptomatic beginnings that may send off warning bells in the minds of patients. By contextualizing the issue in an organic and biological way, it helps readers understand what causes cold sores and what prevents them.



The strongest protector is what’s called “lysine”. Lysine tablets are available over the counter in most drug stores, but are also available to varying degrees in organic foods, including meats (chicken and beef especially, though pork and lamb are also good), most vegetables, legumes, dairy and fish. It also warns against what foods may cause cold sore outbreaks, including anything rich in arginine. Examples of arginine-heavy foods are nuts, seeds and chocolate. As the book stresses, outbreaks of either type of herpes can at times be prevented by simply eating a proper diet without any external medication required.



The book is written for everyday herpes sufferers, and does not expressly target medical professional. That means it’s easy to understand, and includes several personal anecdotes and remedies collected from around the world. The book’s goal is not to dilute the issue with complicated drugs or heavy handed pharmaceutical debates, so it skirts those issues, which is what makes it more approachable than free articles on the internet, which tend to be more obtusely written.



About Get Rid of Herpes Ebook

Critics have praised the book for its straightforward writing style and honest approach to the issue of herpes, which is a problem that has plagued North Americans for too long already. The primary goal of this book is to put an end to those who struggle.



Click Here to Find Out Herpes Cure Remedies