How to Get Rid of Herpes - New Hope for Herpes Patients

Natural Methods to Get Rid of Herpes



Herpes is the highest spreading sexually transmitted disease in the US. 1 in 6 people have contracted some form of Herpes. The black community have a 48% rate of getting Herpes while women are found to be twice more prone to contracting the disease than men do. It is no surprise that people are spending thousands of dollars on the cure for Herpes or HSV, Herpes Simplex Virus. The disease is contracted either in the genital area or in the mouth.



All forms of Herpes have almost similar kinds of symptoms. Although the size and colour may differ, the symptoms include small, red blisters developing with fluid. The colour of the fluid may be white, full of pus or even green. Severity of the symptoms may differ from person to person depending on how long they have contracted disease and the number of outbreaks which recur also vary.



Diet and exercise play a huge role in controlling Herpes outbreaks, as suggested by author Sarah Wilcox in her Ebook. The treatments and tips to reduce the onslaught of outbreaks from the disease are reduced within a few months of sticking to the diet plan and exercise chart. The treatment for HSV requires dedication on the part of the sufferer as well as strictly following the regime of treatment. Sarah goes on to say that her Ebook and its contents may seem a little unconventional and are not supported by doctors yet the system really works and has helped hundreds of infected patients.



Nancy, a happy and satisfied customer who had contracted Herpes, wrote in a letter of appreciation and shared her review on how to Get Rid of Herpes, mentioning that she had tried everything to bring life back to normal but would get depressed after every outbreak of blisters and soreness caused by the disease. She claimed that the doctor she visited did not know much about Herpes and upon an online search, she got her hands on the Ebook and gave the methods a try, with successful results in 3 months.