How to Get Rid of Hives -Ex-Hives Sufferer Reveals Fast, Miraculous Protocol

Stanhope, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Are you struggling with urticaria, embarrassed by skin rashes and any associated discomfort, desperate on discovering how to get rid of hives? Has your patience been exhausted by prescribed, ineffective drugs and/or fly-by-night miracle anti-hives fad products that do nothing to alleviate your chronic hives condition?



Kate Andrews, health researcher and former hives victim, feels your pain – both in a physical and psychological sense. Armed with over 25 years of medical knowledge investigating all things hives (triggers and root causes), and intensely motivated to improve the lives of those afflicted with hives, she has developed an indispensable resource, Natural Urticaria Relief.



Ms. Andrews created this unique protocol based on holistic principles and alternative therapies, offering a definitive model on “how to get rid of hives.” Plagued by this relentless skin condition for years, Ms. Andrews recognized first-hand that conventional treatment was very much a hit and miss proposition. Indeed, standard drugs often yield little favorable results and the physician embraced allergen-hives connection appears faulty, in Andrews’ estimation.



Andrews attributes urticaria bombardment to a compromised immune system. She asserts:



“Urticaria (Hives) is not really an allergy at all and is actually due to an overactive immune system (an autoimmune disease, similar to rheumatoid arthritis) activated by the compounding of toxins as well as micro bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract. This causes an inappropriate immune system response that is out of proportion to an offending allergen, I.e, the overproduction and release of histamine.”



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The task at hand then seemed more crystalline. Andrews needed a methodology that would attack the source of the hives (i.e., a weak immune system that all too easily overreacts to stimuli) instead of embracing and following the medical community’s fixation on targeting symptoms and its overdependence on drug therapy.



Through detailed fact-finding, trial-and-error, and intense research, examining the holistic health field, Andrews penned Natural Urticaria Relief, a manual which provides an alternative, systematic approach for those searching to eliminate a problematic hives condition.



The book contains invaluable information on effective hives treatment. The reader will discover how to naturally help the body get rid of toxins that will do wonders for the skin, how to eliminate excess free radicals that will have hives running for cover, and how to strengthen and rebuild the immune system to result in a hives-free state, perhaps permanently.



Readers who wish to primarily rely on conventional treatment can still benefit from the book as they will learn what they can do at home to synergistically get rid of hives, and how they can form a more effective partnership with their doctor. For example, the reader will learn about one test that a physician must perform as soon as possible.



As this book is based on holistic principles that treat the whole body and the immune system, the benefits become magnified because not only should his step-by-step plan eradicate hives and angioedema, a swelling similar to hives, but it should improve overall health.



Conclusion:

It’s so important to find the right protocol when confronted with any medical condition. Based on our research, Kate Andrews has truly earned the distinction of a hives expert and has written an easy-to-understand and easy-to-follow treatment plan that should galvanize the interest of anyone battling urticaria. By taking action and reading Andrews’ book, you will soon learn how to get rid of hives and its troubling symptoms.



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