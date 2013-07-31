How to Get Rid of Hives - New Blog Launched This Week

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Do you suffer with chronic hives, otherwise known as chronic urticaria? Then cureforhives.org might be just what you’re looking for: http://cureforhives.org



Emma; a long time chronic hives sufferer released her brand new blog this week which aims to help fellow urticaria sufferers learn how to get rid of hives. Emma’s blog is called cure for chronic hives and is based on her own experiences with having chronic hives which she tells us is a largely misunderstood condition.



We asked Emma why she thought there was a need for such a blog, after all how serious a condition is urticaria, surely the standard hives treatments such as antihistamines will suffice.



This is what Emma had to say; yes, it’s certainly true that for many people who suffer with the occasional bout of hives taking antihistamines for a couple of days will often do the trick. But cureforhives.org (my blog) is not really aimed at people who might get the occasional urticarial outbreak. I decided to write my own blog for people who suffer with chronic urticaria.



Chronic urticaria which is often called normal urticaria is so much different to the condition most people think of when someone referrers to skin hives or just a hives outbreak. A typical hives outbreak can come and go in hours and is usually just a simple reaction to an allergen.



For those of us who suffer with chronic urticaria there really is a need to understand how to get rid of hives because the condition is often with you for years. I personally suffered with almost daily urticaria outbreaks for over 25 years. I had to endure swollen urticarial weals almost every day.



When you suffer with chronic idiopathic urticaria as I did, which tended to favour my head and face you will do almost anything to learn how to get rid of hives because antihistamines just don’t work in the same way they do for people who suffer with acute hives.



We asked the question...How do you get rid of hives?



Chronic idiopathic urticaria (idiopathic means there is no apparent reason or direct cause for the condition) is not simply a skin allergy. Hives treatments which simply address the hives or urticarial weals are just symptomatic. Antihistamines may take away the irritation, burning even inflammation but they will not stop further outbreaks and they are certainly Not a hives treatment in the true sense of the term.



You get rid of hives or at least chronic hives by addressing the underlying cause of the condition. The actual cause of chronic urticaria is something which I have only recently discovered and it is for that reason I decided I wanted to write about how to get rid of hives.



Our conclusion:



If you suffer with chronic idiopathic urticaria as Emma does or did and you are trying to find out how to get rid of hives; Emma’s blog is certainly worth taking a look at. Cureforhives.org is dedicated to everything chronic urticaria which includes post after post on how to get rid of hives. Click the link to visit Emma’s chronic urticaria treatments blog: http://cureforhives.org/Get-rid-of-hives



