How to Get Rid of Shingles in as Little as 3 Days - Unique, Natural Method Revealed

Salem, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- For those who suffer from shingles, there may finally be a natural solution for this painful, frustrating condition. Bob Carlton recently released an updated version of his book explaining how to get rid of shingles in as little as 72 hours – “Fast Shingles Cure”. His goal is to provide a natural method for successfully treating shingles - providing an alternative to the drugs and topical treatments that are usually prescribed.



http://www.naturalsolutionsforliving.com/go/Shingles/



Mr. Carlton explains that this book is based on extensive medical research on treating shingles naturally. His book is the product of his thorough research, as well as his own discoveries on how to get rid of shingles naturally, including shingle scar prevention. This painful, frustrating condition, which he personally struggled with, inspired him to develop a natural shingles treatment.



The goal of “Fast Shingles Cure”, the author notes, is to provide shingles sufferers with a natural alternative to the pain medications and topical treatments that are often used for treating shingles. Unfortunately, while medications may provide short term shingles relief, it still takes weeks for the painful, itchy symptoms to subside.



Mr. Carlton tells us that his method for getting rid of shingles is far more than just an alternative to the many methods for treating shingles - most notably medications. Bob notes that his step by step method helps 95% of shingles sufferers become symptom free within 3 days.



He also noted that while there are many sources of information that claim to provide a cure for shingles, this book is unique in its approach and content. Bob explains that “there has been a lack of solid information on how to get rid of shingles because doctors are not taking a holistic approach to treating shingles. Most conventional medical sources suggest that medications and topical treatments are the only viable method for treating shingles. But this protocol does not address the underlying reason why the shingles virus proliferates or provide a shingles natural treatment.”



Says Carlton, “Fast Shingles Cure is a step by step shingles cure that is based on the same method I used to help thousands of others, including myself. The ‘secret’ is actually a method I discovered through a review of every piece of information I could get my hands on for treating shingles.” He says it’s also important to understand the root causes of shingles in order to understand how to get rid of shingles quickly and permanently.



For those seeking a natural method on how to get rid of shingles, “Fast Shingles Cure” might be the right place to start. Bob has provided a 60 day guarantee to help potential customers feel more secure in their decision to try it.



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