Whitley Bay, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- If one is just starting out as a freelance copywriter, the main problem is going to be finding clients. This is why successful copywriter Ryan Healy has written “How to Get Your First Copywriting Client in 14 Days or Less”.



Ryan’s new guide for freelance copywriters is remarkably hype-free and down to earth, and really does show that it is possible to land the first copywriting client incredibly fast; as a rookie copywriter Ryan landed his first three clients in two weeks. He then went on to gross six figures in his first year in business.



The author wrote this report because he realized that although there is an abundance of information available on the subject of how to write website content and sales copy, there is very little guidance on how to get those all important clients. This results in there being a batch of excellent copywriters who have nothing to write as they have no clients.



The depth of this problem was made clear to him when he was urged by readers of his popular freelance copywriting blog to tell them how to market their copywriting skills and reach out to potential employers. Ryan decided to respond to this gap in the market by putting all he knows about getting profitable clients into a single publication, “How to get Your First Copywriting Client”.



Ryan was asked the question... what exactly is “Get Your First Copywriting Client” is and how is it different?



Here is what he has to say, “...the report is based on my own experience of attracting high-paying clients. It concentrates on quick and easy methods that will get clients fast – essential for the new copywriting service. As well as what to do, the rookie copywriter is also told what not to do when dealing with clients – real world advice to help build a thriving business.”



Here are some of the points that the book covers.



-Advice on developing one’s own individual USP – or how to persuade clients to hire one and not a competitor

-Tips on what to charge and how to justify prices charged

-Ways to get quick copy jobs

-Answers to common questions posed from new freelancers

-A 30 day action plan to get started

-A sample writer’s contract to use with clients



Conclusion

For people who have just started their own copywriting business, or are thinking of doing so, then How to Get Your First Copywriting Client might be a great read. If one’s determined to find clients fast and want to build a solid business based on writing sales copy, we suggest taking a look at this popular publication today.