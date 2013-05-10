How to Handle a Car Accident - San Diego Injury Law Center Assists Clients with Car Accidents

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- The attorneys at San Diego Injury Law Center assist clients everyday who are facing the aftermath of a car wreck. Though they deal with a multitude of cases involving injuries and fatalities, car wrecks are among the most common. The average American will experience a minimum of one car wreck in their lifetime and the number is likely much closer to two or three. With this in mind, it only makes sense for every driver to be prepared to face an accident on any given day.



Obviously driving cautiously is the most important factor in preventing car accidents. Drivers should always wear seatbelts, obey traffic rules, and remain aware of their surroundings. Distractions like texting while driving or eating can be used to show negligence, when they can be proven. For this reason alone, it is important to always be aware of the road.



For practical safety reasons, always keep a pad and paper in your vehicle. If you find yourself in a fender bender take pictures of damage to your car, as well as the vehicle of the other driver. Call the police, so that a report can be made, exchange insurance information, and then contact a lawyer.



Although the next move for many people is to start phoning insurance companies, calling a lawyer is often a better idea. The lawyer can handle all of the insurance red tape, as you recover and seek a replacement vehicle. Do not fret about the possible costs, as many injury lawyers do not charge clients unless they win a settlement in court.



You may not immediately realize you have an injury. Accidents often leave victims with injuries that are not immediately apparent. For this reason, following any car wreck, no matter how minor, it is a good idea to seek prompt medical attention. This way you can undergo a thorough medical evaluation and any abnormal findings will be recorded by the physician for future reference. The sooner you get to a physician, the better the odds of having medical bills reimbursed by an insurance provider.



Carefully following the right steps following a wreck ensures the best possible outcome from a legal perspective. The San Diego Injury Law Center sees many clients facing this burden. As a result, the company has set up an entire website for clients, as well as others to review the proper steps to take in the event of a motor vehicle accident. The site is viewable at http://sdinjurylaw.com/faqs/



