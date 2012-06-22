"How to Handle Hourly Pay Plus Commission" - New Payroll Software Instructions Released From Halfpricesoft.com

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2012 -- Aimed at helping small businesses cut costs, accounting payroll software provider, Halfpricesoft.com, recently added a new video tutorial on how to handle hourly pay plus commission with EzPaycheck payroll software.



Found online at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GuIDcsWrV2Q, “Small Business Payroll 101: How to Handle Hourly Pay plus Commission” walks viewers through the process company set up, employee set up and new check generation.



By using ezPaycheck payroll software, users can print paychecks and print tax forms quickly and smoothly. EzPaycheck payroll system is designed to automate paycheck processes to reduce the time spent on running payroll. The software’s graphic interface leads users step-by-step through setting up employee information, importing data, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks.



ezPaycheck payroll software is loaded with intelligent, intuitive features, but not burdened by complicated suites of expensive applications small businesses will never use or need. The software is ideal for owners of small to mid-sized businesses, and was designed and engineered for ease-of-use by those who have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how.



“Now is the best time for small businesses to automate their payroll processes with ezPaycheck Payroll Software. During the downturn, how to increase business productivity is critical for any company,” said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "We hope this new video helps small businesses take advantage of all the time- and money-saving features of ezPaycheck payroll software."



New customers considering ezPaycheck 2012 can download and sample the payroll software without charge or obligation for up to 30 days. The free download, which is available at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp, includes a sample database, to make it easier for customers to test drive all the features of ezPaycheck 2012 before purchasing a license key.



The main features of this PC payroll application include:



- Up to date tax tables for all 50 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and federal taxes

- Capability for adding local tax rates

- Automatically calculate tips, commissions, federal withholding tax, Social Security, Medicare tax, employer unemployment taxes, and other pre-tax and post-tax deductions

- Print paychecks using a standard laser printer on blank computer checks or preprinted checks

- Use check-in-middle, check-on-top, or check-at-bottom check stock formats

- Able to print MICR numbers on blank check stock to save on pre-printed checks

- Print signature image on checks for a customized look

- Built-in report functions users can customize

- Calculate and print daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods

- Option for masking employees' Social Security Numbers on check stubs

- Compile and print federal tax forms w2, w3, 940 and 941

- Unlimited free technical support



Available for just $89 per year ($59 to renew), ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any business. To start the30-day free test drive, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.