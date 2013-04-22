How to Improve Bad Credit Score Quickly and Clear Credit History

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Credit-yogi.com is here to help these folks out by offering suggestions about how to improve a bad credit score, such as:



- Contact Creditors

- Obtaining Credit Reports

- Disputing Erroneous Items

- Don’t Apply for New Credit



Talk to Creditors



The first step in how to improve a bad credit score quickly is to contact the creditors to whom money is owed. Ask if something can be worked out to make repaying the debt easier. Most of the time, creditors will agree to lowering the interest rate on the debt or reducing the principal of it. However, they cannot work with someone if they’re unaware of a problem. Call them right away when a fiscal difficulty occurs. The sooner a payment plan is devised, the faster a credit rating rises.



Get Copies of Credit Reports



Another step in how to improve one’s bad credit score is going online to obtain copies of his credit reports. All three major reporting bureaus (Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion) allow each person one copy of his report per year. Get them and go over them very thoroughly. Watch for errors, inconsistencies, or fraudulent items. If there are any, proceed to the next action.



Get Ready to Write



The third, and most important, move in How to Improve Credit Scores is to dispute any incorrect items one finds on his credit reports. This can be time-consuming, but it’s necessary because the more items one has taken off the reports, the better his score becomes. Be precise in pointing out mistakes, etc, and keep a respectful but persistent tone to the letters. Once they’re written, send them to the reporting bureaus, which have 60 after the receipt of the letters to render a decision. They will notify a person if items have been removed.



No New Credit, Please



While figuring out how to improve a bad credit score, don’t request new credit accounts. The idea is to pay off the ones someone already has, not to open new ones. Each time a credit application is denied, the credit score takes a negative hit, lowering it from bad to worse. Take some time and clear up some old accounts before trying for any new ones.



