How to Improve Chronic (CKD) Kidney Disease by Healkidneydisease.com

Paramus, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a common disease that causes the kidneys to gradually lose their function over time. The term “common disease” does not make CKD a condition that can be taken lightly. Having Chronic kidney disease (CKD) means spending the rest of one’s life attached to a dialysis machine and a low life expectancy means chronic kidney disease (CKD) sufferer can miss out on living their life to the fullest. It is unfortunate that today’s modern medicine offers no to little help for such people, there are no real treatments or cures, just temporary fixes that can be as troublesome for the patient as the disease itself.



Fortunately there is a ray of hope, a chance for people to improve chronic kidney disease (CKD) and avoid the dialysis. Healthy Kidney Publishing founder Robert Galarowicz wants people to avoid dialysis and have a chance to life a long healthy life. He has developed a program entitled The “No Dialysis Needed” All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration that gives people the knowledge to improve their kidney function and avoid a life spent attached to a dialysis machine.



The creator of this program is all too familiar to kidney diseases. He was 22 years old when he was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease (CKD). He knows what it is like to feel wiped out from the dialysis, he is currently living with a kidney transplant. His past experiences with the disease and his passion to help people who are going through the same ordeal propelled him to seek out all the knowledge that will help people with kidney disease and show them how to avoid dialysis.



This program consists of 4 powerful kidney healing and dialysis avoiding guides that will teach readers 25+ Easy Simple Things they can do to improve their kidney health and discover the most effective natural treatments. As a Naturopath and a nutritionist Robert researched high and low and put together a comprehensive program designed to improve kidney disease NATURALLY and eliminate the need for dialysis completely. People will learn the foods to avoid and eat to better their chances of improving the health of their kidneys.



All this helpful and life altering information is packed in an easy to read instantly downloadable 4 PDF eBooks and for a price less than one would pay for a dinner at a good restaurant.



To learn more about “The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program” visit: http://www.drrobertg.com/kidneydisease, and to watch a FREE Limited Time Video called “Over 7 Tips To Better Kidney Health” visit http://healkidneydisease.com



MEDIA CONTACT:



FREE video of “Over 7 Tips To Better Kidney Health”. The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program will allow you to improve your kidney function, quality of life and avoid a miserable existence on a dialysis machine.



For more FREE information about how to help your kidney disease click the link: how to improve chronic kidney disease (CKD)



Healthy Kidney Publishing

1 Sears Dr. Fl#3

Paramus, NJ 07652

support@healkidneydisease.com