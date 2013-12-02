Paramus, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Free Video Of Over 7 Ways Of How To Improve Chronic Kidney Disease Function visit http://www.healkidneydisease.com/.



If you want to learn how to improve chronic kidney disease function and avoid kidney failure visit the link above and learn how to avoid a poor quality of life on dialysis.



One in ten adults in the United States will suffer from chronic kidney disease, and this disease is now increasing rapidly in the largely growing 65 and older population. Unfortunately, since 2008, there has been a marked increase in the number of kidney transplants. And once a kidney is transplanted, there are no true guarantees, since the transplant receiver must begin a regimen of anti-rejection drugs opening them to higher risks of high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes and even cancer. These statistics and the side-effects make alternative treatment options of how to improve kidney function are attractive, but can they be trusted? Naturopathic doctor and nutritionist, Robert Galarowicz, believes he has just the right alternative based not only in science to improve kidney function, but by his own experience treating his own chronic kidney disease and after transplant care.



When Robert was only 22 years old, he was diagnosed with stage 5 kidney disease. After undergoing Prednisone and Cyclosporine treatments and surgery to insert a fistula to enlarge a vein to begin dialysis treatments, Robert received what would be the worst news of his life up until then. His doctor reported that even with all the medication he was undergoing, his kidneys had gone into total failure and a transplant would be his only recourse.



Robert wanted to try everything and learning about his kidneys led him on a long journey into research and discovery. What he learned from doing that research and under-going the experience with his own kidneys, allowed him to formulate an alternative and 100% natural program of how to improve kidney function and to treat not only his disease, but also the symptoms. Now he has published that program to help others who have suffered through dialysis and being prisoner to medications and machines in order to treat kidney disease.



His program, called "No Dialysis Needed”, is a step-by-step treatment program of how to improve kidney function that helps improve the kidneys naturally. Those who follow the program will be able to effectively delay dialysis by years or even decades and can even make it possible to avoid being tied to dialysis at all.



And now, Robert's kidney restoration program is available online and in any country and with a money back guarantee. It also comes with several amazing bonuses which include a grocery shopping list, and a book that reviews kidney friendly foods at one's favorite restaurants. Also when purchased there are additional bonuses of books that list out the potassium and protein contents of foods. The best bonus of all, though, would have to be the 60 days of email support offered by the program, a scientifically proven method with no harmful side effects.



If you have chronic kidney disease problems and want to learn more of how to improve chronic kidney disease function visit the website below …



For more information, visit http://www.healkidneydisease.com/.



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