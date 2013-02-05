How to Improve Eyesight: Vision Without Glasses Review - Myth or Reality?

Springfield, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- The author of Vision Without Glasses is Duke Peterson. Mr. Peterson discovered how to improve eyesight naturally when current mainstream methods failed him. By conducting his own research he discovered the findings of Dr.W.H.Bates, who actually developed a natural method to improve eyesight. Soon after applying Dr. Bates techniques Mr. Peterson knew exactly how to improve eyesight without surgery or wearing glasses. He then went about writing and developing this exact method into a document he could share with others. The end result is his book, Vision Without Glasses. Naturally this unique method to improve eyesight has come under scrutiny by the traditional medical community. Reviews have been written about this method claiming to improve eyesight naturally and highlights have been compiled below.



The Vision without Glasses Review results indicate the following: Vision without Glasses is a unique and effective system that can show people how to improve eyesight in as little as 30-90 days. The method requires people implement the 15-minutes a day action plan that involves their entire eyesight system and retrains it to work as a unit to improve eyesight as much as regaining 20/20 vision. During the action plan the method shows the user how to safely use their glasses and contacts without slowing their progress down. The book explains the effects of stress and strain and how to avoid it through exercises that allow the user to relax their eyes and improve eyesight naturally. Vision without Glasses examines the dangers behind wearing glasses, corrective surgery, and wearing contact lenses. In addition to the advice on how to improve eyesight the author discusses maintaining good eyesight through proper protection techniques. After completing the program the user should enjoy restored vision as well as a healthy dose of self confidence.



It appears that the medical research supports the program as this quote has been made by researchers; “There is acceptable evidence that in motivated subjects, even myopes with greater than two diopters refractive error, visual acuity can be improved by visual training.” Sells, et al. Evaluation of Research on Effects of Visual Training. American Journal of Ophthalmology.



An actual program participant states that: “Vision without Glasses is an e-book that explains the right ways to treat the causes of poor eyesight. The e-book does not have harmful affects. It can save people money and efforts. In addition, when people get the e-book, they can download it in a few minutes and install it quickly. The price of it is inexpensive so people can get it with ease. Also the 60 day guarantee protects the buyer in the unlikely event they find Vision Without Glasses is unsatisfactory.



