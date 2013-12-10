How to Improve Kidney Function in Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD)

Paramus, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- Healthy Kidney Publishing is back announcing that there program, “The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program” can show anyone with Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) how to improve their kidney function. To learn more about the program and over 7 ways to improve kidney health click the link How To Improve Kidney Function



Polycystic Kidney Disease or PKD for short is one of the most dangerous kinds of kidney diseases. The reason is because there are no conventional or allopathic medical treatments that work to stop the disease process but now there is an option to help.



Below is an overview of what polycystic kidney disease is all about.



Polycystic is defined as ‘poly’ which means many and ‘cystic’ which means many cysts or sacs. With the definition, PKD means that there are many fluid-filled sacs found in the kidneys. This is a genetic disorder where many cysts are formed in the kidneys. The disease results inan enlarged kidney as caused by the fluid-filled cysts and destroys kidney function.



Who can be affected by Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD)?



Polycystic Kidney Disease can happen to anyone and at any age. In terms of numbers, 5% of patients undergoing dialysis or transplant have PKD. PKD is inherited which means that the disease can be passed down from parents to their children.



Polycystic kidney disease (PKD) eventually lead to kidney failure caused by a combination of:



- Presence of scars in the normal support tissue in the kidney

- Compressing normal kidney tissue

- Pressure from expanding cysts



PKD has following health problems:



- Hypertension

- Urinary tract infection

- Kidney stones

- Kidney failure

- Kidney infection



There are Two Types of Polycystic Kidney Disease: Autosomal dominant PKD and Autosomal recessive PKD



1. Autosomal Recessive Polycystic Kidney Disease: This is a rare form of PKD where the symptoms appear in infants and young children. There is a 25% chance of inheriting the disease if each of the parents carries at least one copy of the defective disease gene. In a case where only one the parents carries the gene, there are no chances of inheriting ARPKD.

2. Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease: This most common among other kidney diseases which can affect 1 out a 1000 births. APKD signs and symptoms appear during middle age which is anywhere from 40 to 60 years old. Since the disease can be dominantly inherited, there is 50% percent chance that the parent can pass down the disease to his or her children. In a case where the disease was not passed on, offspring of the next generation may inherit APKD.



Polycystic Kidney Disease is diagnosed by different methods depending on what the doctor recommends. Below are the following methods:



- Blood tests

- Ultrasound

- X-ray

- CT Scan



How To Improve Kidney Function In PKD



Many people and even medical doctors reporting about their patients that after using The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program so they a boost in kidney function.



Take 3 minutes to learn about this program, the many people it has helped and over 7 ways to improve and maintain kidney health, click the link below …



How To Improve Kidney Function



Also. visit another websites of Healthy Kidney Publishing which has another video of 5 kidney protecting nutrients and toxic foods to avoid with any form of kidney disease, click the link below …



Healthy Kidney Disease Diet



Media Contact

Healthy Kidney Publishing

1 Sears Dr. Fl#3

Paramus, NJ 07652