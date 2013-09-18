How to Improve Kidney Function with Alternative Medicine

Paramus, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- The creation of “The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program” is a gift to anyone suffering from kidney disease!



For you, the light is here; we are going to present you an alternative medicine approach to improving your chronic kidney function and transform the problems your facing into something you hardly every think about.



“The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program” has all the treatments for kidney disease problems you can imagine. A serious problem like chronic kidney disease would eventually end in dialysis. Worse, it can cause death from the complications that are seen like a heart attack!



The program is not about stopping conventional medical care but how to use a natural approach to improve your kidney function with all natural alternative medicine options. When you use medication and a proper diet, natural supplements you can get a boost in your kidney health and avoid dialysis.



If you visit http://www.healkidneydisease.com You get a free presentation of over 7 natural ways to improve kidney function and avoid dialysis! You also learn what foods to avoid with kidney problems.



Before Robert Galarowicz developed “The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program”, he was in a worse situation than most patients of Chronic Kidney Disease Problems. He talks of sharing with you the “scary truth”! He underwent all the excruciating pains of the disease: “Since 22 years old I have lived with every aspect of chronic kidney disease (CKD) from progressing renal kidney failure to being on dialysis for 2 ½ years and for the last 9 years living with a kidney transplant ...”



Many people have tried out the “The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program”. Not a person sent a negative comment. Eliazar of Brooklyn, New York had a word to share with Robert after following the program. He said, “Robert, here is my blood work I said I would send if your program worked. Creatinine from 3.2 to 2.0, GFR from 16 to 39 (More than doubled), potassium, cholesterol and albumin, all normal. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. You have no idea how much this means to me and my family.”



Medical experts have also reviewed the program and have said positive things about it. Radu Kramer, M.D., said, “"As a Nephrologist (medical doctor for kidney diseases) with 20 years of research and experience treating all forms of kidney disease, I've seen a great deal of misinformation. As I read through this program, I've been impressed by how well researched and comprehensive it is. There is no hype, just well researched kidney treatment options. The program gives you the information to help your kidney disease with diet, natural treatments and overlooked areas of conventional medicine. I recommend it to patients and have seen the results first hand. This program can help anyone with renal disease."”



Don’t just use one form of medicine for your kidney problems. Because with something this serious you should explore all your options, the risk of having kidney failure and its consequences is too great to only rely on one form of medicine. Therefore, explore how to improve kidney function with alternative medicine.



It is your turn now, your turn to know what to eat and what to avoid, what to do and what not to do, your turn to reverse your kidney problem in a natural, holistic and cost effective hassle free way. Take action today, get back to good kidney health starting tomorrow!



To learn about “The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program” and watch a Free Video Presenation called over 7 ways to better kidney health visit http://www.healkidneydisease.com



MEDIA Contact

Healthy Kidney Publishing

1 Sears Dr. Fl#3

Paramus, NJ 07652

support@healkidneydisease.com