How to Improve Magneto SEO to Build Customer Traffic Explained by SEO Experts

Absecon, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Magneto is an eCommerce site that allows you to build a proper business website. You can customize the design, add in your own products, create the appropriate categories and insure that your store is open and ready for the public. However, that is often not enough to generate the business that you need to make a profit.



There are a number of things you can do to help improve the traffic coming to your eCommerce website. All of these tips are relatively inexpensive or even free and can help you get a better handle on how to effectively market and promote your website.



SEO is the most popular passive system for building effective customer traffic. It shapes your website so that you can pull in more people who are interested in the products or services that you provide. Effective Magneto SEO technique can help boost your website’s profile on search results pages and generate more customer traffic.



Fortunately, Magneto is actually a very friendly towards search engines and there are step-by-step instructions for allowing your Magneto website to harness this advantage. Plus, you can improve your Magneto SEO standing by following a few basic tips.



URL Optimization



Basically, this means that you want your URL to be as direct as possible to make them more SEO friendly. A complicated or convoluted URL can misdirect many searches on popular sites such as Google or Bing. So the shorter and more direct the URL, the better.



Focus on Page Titles



The titles of pages generally carry more weight on search engines, so make them short and to the point. You can do this on the CMS pages by including an accurate description on the Meta Data tab for each page. You don’t really need to fill in the keywords here as the description will do the trick.



Speed



The faster your website downloads, the better search engines like it. You will want to use good images, photos and the like for your products, but keep the size reasonable and the image descriptions short and to the point. Short image description can also attract higher Google Image search rankings as well.



Products



Here, the product descriptions are the key. Be sure to use appropriate keywords here as well. Also if you have short URLs that include appropriate keywords can also help boost your overall search results ranking.



Odds & Ends



In addition to shoring up your URLs and descriptions with keywords, you’ll want to optimize your entire website by doing the little things like eliminating duplicate content, increasing download speed, properly coding and optimizing your templates. The key here is creating as lean and mean a Magneto SEO website as possible while still being highly attractive to your potential customers.



Google Analytics



This free system also you to see where your traffic is coming from. In this manner, you can see what marketing strategies are working and provide the raw data to help you better shape your SEO strategies.



With all of this, you can increase your customer traffic by using effective Magneto SEO techniques that will help boost your bottom line.



About Guru Traffic Now

Guru Traffic Now offers targeted traffic for website owners. For a limited time they are also offering a free report, “Steps to Successful Online Marketing”, and the 4-Week Mini-Workshop where individuals will be able to learn how to be a successful online marketer.



Media Contact:

Vernon Smith

VSmithmarketing

vsmith318@gmail.com

Absecon, N.J.

http://theexpertresource.com

http://www.gurutrafficnow.com/2013/02/17/what-is-magneto-seo/