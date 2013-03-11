How to Improve Your Credit Score by 100 Points? Credit Restoration Help

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Credit Yogi offers advice for such concerns as:



Make the Necessary Payments



When debtors get their report, they must look for obvious negatives and pay them off. After that, they must focus on improving them. One way debtors can relieve the pressure of scheduled payments is to opt for automatic bank payments. Automatizing the payment process removes the pressure of remembering as consumers press through items in their report. Catching up on bills and balances is the most assured way to improve a score. A bill unpaid can knock a score down 100 points. Recent activity is usually registered before old, so an immediate bill payment could add the 100 points needed. Credit Yogi can help debtors sort through negative items and plan how to improve a credit score 100 points.



When transferring balances for lower interest, debtors must make sure they pay off balances before taking on more debt and transferring again. Paying off an entire debt load is another effective way to improve a score immediately.



Paying off collections can improve scores, but records of debt going into collection can mark a report.



Be conservative with credit cards



As people rush to pay off items, it’s helpful to consider the benefits of positioning credit aspects like card balances and applications. If they keep credit card balances to within 10 percent of the line of credit, scores should be fine. Because opening too many credit accounts at once can lower a score, caution is vital in applications for new credit. Closing too many accounts can lower a score and limit available credit. Keeping the paid off accounts on score shows lenders that a debtor can manage credit wisely. Credit-Yogi shows debtors how to balance their credit concerns and how it can increase a credit score by 100 points.



Strategizing with the System



Debtors must keep loan inquiries to a short span of time. Systems will register this period- without penalty - as a shopping period for a single loan or credit card instead of multiple. Too many over time will appear as an inconsistency and lower a score and raise interest rates on future loans.



Credit variety can provide valuable support. Experts say that FICO prefers reports with both installment loans and credit cards. Having no more than two on record for student or car loans shows responsible credit management.



