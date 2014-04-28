How to Increase Sales - Review of Deenzlist

New Haven, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- James Fields is the builder of the company deenzlist. He has generated a lot of buzz about his new found idea on how to increase sales for businesses. According to James by posting an ad on deenzlist.com you can increase your sales significantly and promote your business to students across the U.S.



So what is deenzlist?



deenzlist has bridged the gap between students and businesses. In a basic sense his site creates a venue by which businesses can post discounts, coupon codes and promotions to students. Going even further his site allows businesses to hire students as promoters to promote their product or service on the student's campus. James' new found way of increasing sales for businesses also benefits students.



So how does deenzlist work?



For businesses, they log on and post an ad. Businesses can post information such as their name, website, coupon code, discount(%), location, photos (5), a description and if you want students to promote for you, a percent of sales you are willing to pay the promoter. As a student, you can view an ad, benefit from the discounts and coupon codes or even make money from promoting. Furthermore deenzlist students have a direct way to contact businesses through the site by either email or phone. Moreover students can be paid by businesses directly through the site (PayPal account required).



James feels that deenzlist has created a new environment in which businesses can communicate directly with potential customers. He believes the introduction of using students as promoters, businesses could see benefits in sales and potentially a "fad" product on campuses. He feels utilizing student as promoters could bode well for businesses due to the fact that students typically are interested in what their fellow peers are buying.



Visit deenzlist.com to find out more information.



About deenzlist

deenzlist (http://www.deenzlist.com), based in New Haven, CT is a leading provider for internet based promotion services for small and mid-sized companies. Our online services focus on business to student communications.