How to Invest in Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency to Make Money

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- Bitcoin is a crypto currency that is invented in 2008. Each bitcoin is a computer file that is stored in a digital wallet that people can use to sell or buy bitcoins in part or as a whole. Investing in bitcoin can work either way for any investor. The price of a bitcoin varies 24/7 as has its dependency on a wide variety of factors such as demand and supply, external factors such as acceptance of currency by listed organisations and other competing crypto currencies like Etherium, Doge, Tether etc.



INVESTCRYPTOCURRENCY is one such platform that has devised various investment plans that are designed to yield profit to its investors. It is an Artificial Intelligence based software based trading that delivers bitcoin investments to achieve profit to its customers. The company offers different investment plans like Silver, Gold and Platinum. Each investment plan consists of the minimum investment required. For example, a Silver plan requires a minimum of a $1000 up to $10000 in investment and based on the current market trend an investor can receive profits up to $100 in 7 days. The returns on this plan is 10% of the initial investment. A silver plan requires a minimum of $10100 up to a maximum of $100000 in investment and as explained above, based on the current market trend, an investor can receive profits up to $1262 in 7 days. The returns on this plan is 12.5% of the initial investment. Finally there is a Platinum plan which requires a minimum investment of $100100 and above. Any investment made on this plan would yield a profit of 15% in 7 days.



Trading of crypto currencies is not averse to risk as the price fluctuates every minute due to various global factors as explained in the introduction to crypto currency. The current price of 1 single bitcoin is $50,632, therefore, if investors were to invest a $1000 on bitcoin would give 0.01793 per bitcoin. Any increase in the bitcoin price would increase the size of the bitcoin in hand, thereby yielding a profit. Bitcoin has had a lot of fluctuations in the past 1 year where a single bitcoin was traded at $7300 and the price graph kept going up since then. This is due to various factors on the number of people trying to invest in crypto currencies and not many bitcoins being mined. One key factor that contributed to this meteoric rise is the statement made by Tesla CEO, Elon Musk who said that he was open to the idea of selling vehicles for bitcoins and has also invested $1.5 billion in bitcoin. This has contributed 20.33% surge in the bitcoin price.



About https://www.investcryptocurrency.co/

InvestCryptocurrency.co is a licensed trust company that was built with industry-leading security from day one. The company undergoes regular bank inspections and cyber security audits conducted by the New York Department of Financial Services.



