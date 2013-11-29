How to Jump Higher in Basketball: NBA Trainer Jacob Miller Shares His Well-Kept Secrets

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- How to jump higher in basketball is only possible with a meticulously developed practice plan. Jacob Hiller revealed today as he announced the release of his jump manual. Many people don’t practice their vertical jump, believing that it’s not something their body is capable of. This is a misconception as Hiller proves it in his much anticipated how-to guide.



http://jumphighermanual.com/Go/jump-manual/



Jacob Hiller is a basketball coach who has trained Olympic and NBA athletes on how to jump higher and learn it fast. Today, he shares his vertical jump techniques in an effort to help more people learn how to jump higher in basketball. With his “how to jump higher” manual, Hiller debunks the myth that jumping high is in one’s DNA. He proves that consistent practice and a professionally created plan is all that one needs.



Hiller offers a hard-to-argue-with plan for jumping higher. His proposal is simple: if one wishes to learn how to jump higher, one needs to implement a specifically designed practice that targets vertical jump explosion and not some standardized workout plan. Hiller has mastered the art of jumping high and is now passing down that knowledge, allowing more people to increase their jump by up to 10 inches. Unlike manuals developed by other trainers, Hiller’s manual provides detailed instructions, tips, and support to ensure people can get the most out of their jump-higher practices.



Hiller warns that learning how to jump higher in basketball is not achieved through implementing a generic workout regimen. The problem with most training methods is that they increase people’s endurance which is not pertinent in learning how to jump higher. In his how-to guide, Hiller applies a basic principle: strength plus speed equals explosion. Thus, while other trainers focus on boosting endurance, Hiller’s proposed technique focuses on increasing one’s vertical jump explosion.



He emphasizes that endurance simply compromises one’s vertical jump potential. If one wishes to learn how to jump higher, the key is to train to the fullest of their capacity for shorter periods of time.



“When learning how to jump higher fast, don’t focus on repetition but on explosive jumps. This is what boosts your vertical jump thrust allowing you to achieve your milestones, faster and more effectively,” Hiller explains.



Ultimately, jumping higher to be able to dunk is not a matter of nonstop training but a matter of smart and intuitive practice. Hiller’s recommended techniques cover all nine components of vertical jumping, including balance, flexibility, and stability. His jump manual is a detailed plan that makes it impossible for people to get it wrong. It consists of easy-to-follow videos, a workout schedule, and a nutrition plan. Apart from these essential components, Hiller also provides professional one-to-one guidance and training alternatives to weight lifting. With these five components, people can achieve a vertical jump that’s impressive and representative of their ability.



Questioned why people should consider getting his manual on how to jump higher and not any other trainer’s plan, Hiller says that not many trainers can boast of hundreds of successful clients. He points out that his jump manual comes with a 100% money-back guarantee which vouches for his regimen’s effectiveness. Hiller knows how to jump higher in basketball, and he’s now sharing that knowledge with more people through his comprehensive how-to guide.



http://jumphighermanual.com/Go/jump-manual/



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