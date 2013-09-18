How to Lose 50 Pounds Fast - Method Revealed by Dr Charles Livingston

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Dr Charles Livingston is an American nutrition expert, chiropractor and healthy living practitioner who wanted to share his knowledge and years of research with the world. The doctor says the Fat Loss Factor program is a response to the numerous desperate requests that came from people wanting to lose serious weight fast and healthy.



Visit the Official Website & Download Fat Loss Factor By Dr. Charles Livingston E-book



All those aiming to lose 50 pounds should therefore look into Dr Charles’ program, says Fat Loss Eat magazine. The publication informs that the program has already been successfully used by thousands of people worldwide who showed dramatic improvements in the program’s 12 weeks.



In only 12 weeks, users can lose 50 pounds and more, but they need to remain motivated and committed and listen to the doctor’s instructions. In the first two weeks of the program, users will detoxify and cleanse their body to eliminate all toxins. To do so, they will need to eat only organic and natural foods. Drinking plenty of water is also a must.



In the next ten weeks of the program, users will benefit from a unique diet plan and workout routine that are detailed in Fat Loss Factor. There are certain principles on which the program is based, writes http://www.FatLossEat.com. These include high intensity cardio workouts that burn a lot of calories, strength training, eating organic foods, fruits and vegetables, eliminating stress, and keeping the body hydrated.



In addition to helping people lose weight, Dr Charles also wanted to help people stick to the program by making it simple to follow and understand. It is a gradual method that does not promise overnight miracles, but helps people lead a healthier lifestyle that would enable them to lose weight and, most importantly, maintain their ideal weight.



FatLossEat.com concludes that rather than being a simple weight loss plan, Dr Livingston’s Fat Loss Factor program is the key to a new, healthier lifestyle. The magazine recommends this program to all people wanting to lose 50 pounds fast.