How to Lose Belly Fat and Get a Flat Stomach Revealed by Fat Loss Factor

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- According to FatLossEat.com, Dr Livingston has managed to develop a weight loss program that can help people lose weight, get in shape and eliminate belly fat in a fast and safe way. The program, called Fat Loss Factor, lasts for 12 weeks in which users will learn how to properly detoxify their bodies, diet and exercise until achieving the desired weight.



Visit the Official Website & Download Fat Loss Factor By Dr. Charles Livingston E-book



The magazine has also revealed a series of foods that readers are allowed to eat before bed to avoid bloating and lose belly fat. Even though most nutritionists and weight loss program creators agree that eating after 7 PM could sabotage one’s diet, Dr Livingston teaches users that there are several foods and snacks that will not affect their figure.



In addition, Fat Loss Eat magazine informs that the researcher has found that certain foods can actually speed up the fat burning process regardless of the hour when they are eaten. Cottage cheese is a late night snack that can calm hunger and enhance weight loss, as well as microwave reduced-fat popcorn.



Readers should know that opting for fresh fruits and vegetables is always a good idea, especially the green ones, writes FatlossEat.com. The magazine says these foods are low in calories and contain numerous vitamins, minerals and nutrients. Consuming meat at night is debatable, as it forces the body to digest it while sleeping.



Dr Charles Livingston’s Fat Loss Factor program is a downloadable e-book containing these tips and more. According to FatLossEat.com, this program indicates the best way to lose stomach fat and drop those excess pounds in a fast and safe way. Once the program is completed, users will see how their lifestyle changed in a good way and how they love the changes, concludes the magazine.