How to Lose Ten Pounds in a Month - Venus Factor Review

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Weight loss has become one of the most popular concerns nowadays, as there is a very high number of women trying to refine their body and get rid of the pounds that disrupt their physical appearance. However, most of the diets and weight loss programs are not successful and even though they manage to lose pounds, they simply continue to creep back on their bodies all the time.



Stuff Inside The Venus Factor



One of the most controversial product at this moment is The Venus Factor System, which is theoretically meant to help women lower their body weight and maintain it within acceptable values for a longer period of time. There are numerous benefits of using this weight loss system, which was firstly created by John Barban, a class expert in nutrition and physiology, who has been developing different weight loss and sports supplements.



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According to John Barban, the Venus Factor System was specifically created in order to provide women results based on their general metabolic functions. Compared to other diets and weight loss programs, the Venus Factor System includes leptine as one of its main components and this is why it is effective and it can provide satisfactory results to all the women who try it. First of all, leptine is the hormone that is responsible for the starvation mode of the organism: as long as the leptin levels are high, women will not feel the urge to consume foods and, therefore, to promote the accumulation of fat deposits. Keeping a diet automatically means lower leptin levels, which will inevitably lead to hunger – thus, women feel the need to eat constantly and this is why they do not manage to lose weight.



The Venus Factor System is different from all the other diets and weight loss programs, as it does not require starvation and women are allowed to consume acceptable quantities of food based on their current body weight. In this way, the leptin levels are within optimum values and the pounds are easily kept away from their bodies. Many studies revealed that mice without leptin gene have an extraordinary high body weight compared to normal mice – the same rule applies to women, as well. Women’s bodies produce a higher quantity of leptine than men’s and this means that their weight loss potential is better and more advanced. It is essential to learn how to change the way their organisms use this hormone in order to get results – and this is exactly the purpose of the Venus Factor System.



The Venus Factor System is a 12-week weight loss plan, which includes complete suggestions and recommendations regarding women’s daily nutrition and lifestyle. The aim of this program is accelerating the metabolism and improving its functions in order to help the body eliminate the fat deposits at a faster pace. Additionally, The Venus Factor System involves 12 weeks of workout exercises, which do not include cardio exercises or over training, as most diets and weight loss plans do. As the time passes, the physical exercises become more and more challenging, but they remain flexible and easy-to-do, though.



The Venus Factor System implies unlocking women’s fat burning potential and strengthening the metabolism while keeping an appropriate and well-balanced diet. The main point of this weight loss system is that it provides very satisfactory and surprising results to all the women who try it and, thereby, this motivates them continue improving their overall performance and advancing in reaching the ideal body weight. It is not necessary to starve of suffer from an unpleasant sensation of constant hunger, as the system tells women what they should eat every day during these 12 weeks.



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Conclusion



The Venus Factor System provides women useful information regarding their bodies and the way their metabolism works, so they can easily understand the purpose of every exercise and indication. For instance, they learn new and interesting things about diets and physical activity, along with their importance in their lifestyle.



All women who have tried the Venus Factor System reported visible results in a short period of time, which is, according to their opinion, a great performance and achievement for their aim. The weight loss system developed by John Barban is considered the most efficient solution for women at this moment because it offers complete indications regarding their lifestyle and it is actually based on the way their organism functions.



Click here to download Venus Factor Ebook



About Venusfactor.com

Venus Factor is an effective weight loss program especially designed for women by John Bar ban who is a known and qualified nutritionist and biologist himself.



Click here to download Venus Factor Ebook