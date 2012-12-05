How to Lose Weight Fast Without Exercise

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- The Fat Loss Factor Program is an innovative eating plan program particularly designed to help people in losing weight. The program contains a mixture of nutrition, fitness tips, mind preparation for a healthier lifestyle and quicker weight loss. It is a very balanced and practical program that can be used by anybody.



The Fat Loss Factor Program was created by Dr. Michael Allen,a well-known wellness specialist and accredited chiropractor. He was assisted by his wife his wife, Lon Allen. The Allens, who were both suffering from obesity experimented the program on themselves and on a few other overweight individuals in their clinic and recorded very positive results on weight loss. It was then that they decided to make it aavailable to the public.



About the Program

This 12-week program is divided into two different stages. The first stage of the program involves detoxification. You are required to feed purely on organic vegetables and fruits for a period of two weeks. This is to help you in getting rid of dangerous toxins from your body.



The second stage, which is the main part of weight loss runs for 10 weeks and requires you to do the following: Do High Intensity Interval Training (HIT) as it is very effective and takes less time as compared to doing regular cardio workouts. HIT helps your body in reducing levels of calories and burning excess fat. Maintain a healthy diet full of natural foods. Dr. Allen has included a very comprehensive recipe guide and a fat-loss cookbook that contains the most recommended fat-burning ingredients that you can easily use to prepare pleasant meals that will help you greatly in losing weight. The guide also lists and defines for you some of the harmful food items that you should not include in your diet. Avoid stress as much as you can. Dr. Allen believes that stress is one of the major factors that make weight loss to be difficult. He suggests that in order for you to get of stress effectively, you should participate fully in your favorite activities and socialize with people that make you happy. Drink plenty of water each and every day. Apart from keeping you hydrated, water also washes away harmful pollutants, toxins and excess fats from your body. Do some strength training exercises. This is to allow your body to build strong muscles and speed up weight loss through increased metabolism.



Pros and Cons of the Program



Pros of How to Lose Weight Fast Without Exercise



The main advantage of the program is that it is very organized and contains instructions that are very easy to follow. Another advantage is that it can be customized in order to suit the needs of different individuals, both men and women. Most importantly, you can easily obtain the program from Dr. Allen's official website where it is in form of a digital product.



Cons



The main disadvantage of the program is that it requires a lot of commitment and dedication, especially in the first stage and can be very hard for some people. Another disadvantage is that it causes a strain in your budget because buying some organic foods on a regular basis can be a bit expensive.



The Fat Loss Factor Program has continued to gain popularity among different people who are interested in losing weight safely and faster. It still remains to be one of the most recommendable weight loss programs that you should go for.



