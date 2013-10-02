How to Lose Weight Really Fast: Secret Exposed by Fat Loss Factor

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- According to www.FatLossEat.com, Fat Loss Factor is actually a weight loss program that can help people of all ages lose weight and get in shape in only 12 weeks. The program works because, unlike other weight loss methods implying drastic diets and exhausting workouts, Fat Loss Factor doesn't require users to starve themselves or engage themselves in punishing workout routines.



Visit the Official Website & Download Fat Loss Factor By Dr. Charles Livingston E-book



The groundbreaking approach Dr Charles used to create this program sets it apart from any other method of the kind. Nothing like it has ever been tried in the history of weight loss industry, writes FatLossEat.com. The magazine also informs that the weight loss program is based on a holistic approach, which means that it is 100 percent natural and therefore completely safe.



The many years Dr Livingston spent researching taught him that the toxins in the body are one of the main reasons why people find it hard to lose weight and, more importantly, to maintain their weight once they lost a few pounds. In his book, the doctor explains that people accumulate toxins in their body because of their diet, so they should make some diet changes.



This is how Dr Livingston created Fat Loss Factor, a program divided into two stages that tackle the aforementioned problems. In the first stage, lasting two weeks, the doctor helps users detoxify their body. This can be done by drinking plenty of water and eating exclusively organic fruits and vegetables.



Once the body is detoxified, the immune system is improved, which means that the fat-burning process is accelerated. This happens in the second part of the program, which lasts ten weeks and requires users to make certain diet changes such as eliminating fast food products and sweets, as well as exercising at least three times a week.



According to FatLossEat.com, Dr Charles Livingston has found the secret to losing weight really fast. People who want to learn his secret are lucky the doctor decided to share his knowledge with the world by means of his highly acclaimed book, Fat Loss Factor.