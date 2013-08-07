How to Lose Weight Using Green Coffee Bean Extract

Ratchaburi, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- This is going to be the "mother" of all slimming treatments. Green-coffee bean extracts! If nothing else, the health-supplements companies are now laughing all the way to their banks. Some people ask, "Can I lose weight without extra exercise and without changing lifestyle, and just over $20 a month; who wouldn't give this a try? I will. But I don't need to lose weight, so I save the money. Now, straight to the point; how to lose weight using the best green coffee beans."



People are used to imagine coffee beans as dark brown or black in color. When they drink coffee, they expect the coffee to be black when freshly brewed. Then they may add either cream or milk, changing the color of the coffee we drink. Ever heard of white coffee? In our location, it is very common to drink white coffee. Of course there is no such thing as white coffee coming from white coffee beans. We refer to coffee with milk powder or cream powder as white coffee when they are packed in sachets. Another version of our white coffee is the common coffee with milk. Enough for a short digression.



Now about green coffee beans. Green coffee beans are simply coffee beans that have not been easily roasted. Green coffee beans contain this so-called "wonder" natural anitoxidant called chlorogenic acid which slows down and also reduces the release of the glucose in the body, thereby effectively promotes weight loss. Less sugar means less fat build-up and no weight gain.It also stabilizes blood sugar level maintaining a healthy body. As such diabetic patients can also benefit fromthe best green coffee beans.



Below are the three main effects of chlorogenic acid helping weight loss and maintaining a healthy sugar level in the body:



Chlorogenic acid goes into the bloodstream and causes the body to burn glucose or sugar and fat mainly in the liver.



The chlorogenic acid slows down the release of sugar or glucose in the blood stream, especially after a meal.



With the two combined effects, we have the synergistic results of burning fat, blocking fat and even stopping fat accumulation.



When there is no excessive sugar in the bloodstream, there is no fat build-up, and therefore no weight gain. Another advantage of taking green coffee beans extract is that it is a highly natural and safe method to lose weight.



Commercial products of green coffee beans extract



Chlorogenic acid is extracted from the green-coffee beans and packed in capsules. There are numerous brands on the market. The product is usually called "green coffee beans" or "green-coffee beans". According to the popular Dr. Oz, a good branded "green-coffee bean" product should have the following facts:



- Contains Svetol or GCA

- No binders, fillers, additives and other low-quality ingredients

- 100% pure and in vegetarian capsules

- Contains a minimum of 50% Chlorogenic Acid

- Preferably with unconditional money-back guarantee



The recommended dosage is one 800mg capsule, twice a day.



Side effects:

There should not be any side effect on a normal healthy person. After all it is just coffee. However, nursing and pregnant women and children are advised not to take green coffee bean.



People with kidney or liver problems or on prescription drugs are also advised not to take the best green coffee bean.



