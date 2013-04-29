Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Being overweight and not knowing how to lose weight can lead not only to serious physical ailments, but can also have a detrimental effect on an individual’s mental health and self-esteem. A new study performed at the Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz in Germany considered the controllability of a stigma or stereotype and the influence of such controllability on self-esteem. The research showed that subjects suffering from discrimination for something that they could control, such as weight gain, experienced a lower self-esteem than subjects experiencing discrimination because of an uncontrollable factor such as age or sex. Diet Doc diet plans offer patients relief from discrimination, stereotypes and negative stigmas through fast weight loss, education on how to lose weight and healthy lifestyle changes. Patients can now take control of unnecessary and excess weight gain with personalized diet plans, education on healthy eating and prescription strength hCG.



Just released in the Journal of Social Psychology, researchers Steffen Nestler and Boris Egloff looked into a relatively unexplored area in the psychology field. Many studies have been performed and much data is available on stereotypes and stigma, but the data is mostly from the point of view of the individual doing the stereotyping. In the present study, Nestler and Egloff considered discrimination and stigma from the target’s perception and found that the attributes of discrimination had a significant effect on the target’s self-esteem. For instance, women who attributed negative feedback to discrimination had a higher self-esteem than women who attributed negative feedback to personal ability or control, such as weight gain. The results of this new study indicate that if individuals can attribute negative stigmas or stereotypes to discrimination, it prevents them from blaming themselves and those individuals have a higher self-esteem. The study also indicates that those individuals who attribute stereotypes to something that is within their own control, such as weight gain, have lower-self esteem. Diet Doc diet plans put the control back in patients’ hands by educating clients on how to lose weight through diet plans, important weight loss tools and healthy eating choices.



Prior to learning how to lose weight, potential clients undergo a simple yet extensive evaluation and consult with a Diet Doc physician regarding specific health or medical concerns and lifestyle preferences. Diet plans are created specifically around these concerns and preferences to assure that patients not only learn how to lose weight and achieve maximum weight loss goals, but also learn how to change unhealthy habits and begin leading a healthy lifestyle. Diet Doc is committed to providing the best, most effective diet plans for patients to learn how to lose weight fast, safely and rapidly while improving their physical health, mental health and self-esteem.



