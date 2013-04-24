Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Every day, the American search for easy and effective answers on how to lose weight, or diet plans to help create a change in unhealthy lifestyles continues; often fruitlessly. Myths such as the tall tale that chewing gum will decrease cravings and appetite, leading to fast weight loss, are tried and continuously come up short. A recent study considered the lack of evidence supporting the gum-chewing claim and tackled the question of whether chewing gum has a significant effect on appetite and food intake. Diet Doc offers patients an end to these questions and constant myth testing by providing modernized and effecting hCG diets plans nationwide, making customized and fast weight loss available for all Americans. Diet Doc hCG diet plans combine the use of a naturally occurring hormone with physician supported diet plans resulting in patients learning how to lose weight, reaching fast weight loss goals and achieving a complete, long-term lifestyle change.



In the study published in the April 2013 edition of the scientific journal, Eating Behaviors, it was determined that chewing gum neither helps people with fast weight loss nor decreases their appetite or cravings. In fact, the study showed that it is possible that chewing gum may deter consumption of healthy fruits and increase cravings for unhealthy foods such as candy and cookies. To test the hypothesis that chewing gum reduces hunger and food intake, researchers conducted two experiments over a three-week period. The first experiment demonstrated that chewing gum had no influence on food intake but did reduce subjects’ attraction to fruits, while the second experiment showed no significant effect on total food intake. Researchers concluded that although people consider gum chewing as a potential fast weight loss tool, there is no evidence to support that claim. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans offer answers for those looking to discover how to lose weight and how to achieve a healthy lifestyle without being subject to harmful dieting myths.



Diet Doc uses a combination of the naturally safe and effective hCG hormone, and physician supported diet plans to help clients learn how to lose weight initially and learn how to change unhealthy living habits through safe, fast weight loss and calorie conscious eating for the future. The naturally occurring hCG hormone is produced during pregnancy to assure that a growing fetus receives adequate nutrition without attacking the mother’s muscle or structural fat. A.T.W. Simeons, a scientist from the 1950s, discovered the hCG hormone while researching the effects of hCG on pregnant women and considering the hCG in conjunction with how to lose weight. Diet Doc hCG diet plans were developed using the research from the 1950s and modernizing it with today’s science and technology resulting in fast weight loss for over 98% of Diet Doc clients. Diet Doc clients interested in how to lose weight will not only achieve initial, fast results, they will also consult with Diet Doc physicians, nutritionists and nurses throughout their diet plan to maintain weight loss, learn healthy eating habits and make lasting lifestyle changes for long-term weight maintenance.



