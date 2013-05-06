Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- There are many incentives for learning how to lose weight fast including attainable health benefits, increased self-confidence and improved interpersonal relationships. Once Diet Doc patients learn how to lose weight and achieve initial weight loss goals, they experience an overall improvement in their health and lifestyle.



A new study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine and discussed by media outlets such as the Huffington Post, collected data on the effectiveness of social and financial incentives for weight loss and found that money and peer group support significantly affected weight loss among the subjects. The study also discovered that once these incentives were gone, many participants failed to maintain their weight loss. Diet Doc hCG diets offer patients a different type of incentive, a complete lifestyle change. Patients using hCG diets not only learn how to lose weight and keep weight off, but patients will also experience happier, healthier lives, improved self-confidence, and more fullfilling interpersonal relationships.



Study leader, Jeffrey T. Kullgren, MD, MS, MPH, and his colleagues observed 105 subjects considered to be obese or overweight with a body mass index of between 30 and 40 kg/m2. The subjects were divided into three groups: a control group, a group that was offered individual financial incentives and a group that was offered a group-based incentive for weight loss. All participants took part in weekly weigh-ins for 24 weeks to determine if they had learned how to lose weight and whether they had reached their weight loss goals.



The results of the study showed that the group based incentive subjects lost more weight than the other groups indicating that benefits to patient weight loss arise from both social and financial incentives. Once the social aspect, the weigh-ins, stopped, the results showed higher weight loss maintenance for the individual financial incentive groups as opposed to the group incentive, however, all groups experienced returned weight gain once the experiment was complete. Diet Doc hCG diets focus on long-term weight loss and maintenance by educating patients on how to lose weight, how to attain healthy eating habits and how to achieve a healthy overall lifestyle.



The Diet Doc team understands that a complete lifestyle change is a significant event and the company is committed to providing the best support and encouragement throughout each patient’s hCG weight loss progress. Diet Doc hCG diets begin with an extensive evaluation so Diet Doc physicians can understand how each patient’s body responds to calorie intake and determine the best course of treatment to educate clients on how to lose weight. Following the physician evaluation, certified Diet Doc nutritionists develop personalized hCG diets designed to teach patients how to lose weight the best way for their body while maintaining high energy levels. Diet Doc physicians, nurses and nutritionists remain available for unlimited guidance throughout patient’s hCG diets and their journey to a happier, healthier lifestyle. Diet Doc’s number one goal is to help all patients achieve the physical and mental health benefits associated with losing unnecessary and embarrassing excess weight.



