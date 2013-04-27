Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2013 -- Each day, millions of overweight and obese Americans are searching for how to lose weight fast, safely, and effectively. Americans are tired of being affected by negative stigma and prejudice and the resulting serious physical and psychological consequences. With evidence of weight bias permeating the media, schools, employment, health care and much more, the Director of Research with the Rudd Center for Food Policy & Obesity at Yale University began questioning whether Americans are fighting the obesity epidemic or whether we are actually fighting obese persons. Diet Doc hCG diets offer patients freedom from weight bias, prejudice and the physical and psychological trauma that comes with it. hCG diets combine prescription hCG with nutrient rich diet plans to educate patients on how to lose weight safely and rapidly.



Rebecca Puhl, PhD, Director of Research and the Senior Research Scientist with the Rudd Center for Food Policy and Obesity at Yale University set out to explore the nature and extent of weight bias in America, the consequences of weight bias on physical and psychological health and the effect weight bias in the news and media has on public health efforts. Of her many concerns about weight bias in America, Puhl was focused on pervasive social and economic inequalities, reduced quality of life and the effect weight bias has on having obesity policy addressed in America. What she found was that extensive stigmatizing and discriminating weight bias campaigns in the media, schools and elsewhere were no more likely to instill motivation to create a healthy lifestyle than neutral campaigns that promote healthy behavior and portray subjects in appropriate fitting clothing. Patients looking to learn how to lose weight, make healthy lifestyle changes and remove themselves from overweight or obese categories will benefit from the expert weight loss professionals on the Diet Doc team. Diet Doc patients have access to unlimited guidance, education and encouragement from Diet Doc physicians, nurses and certified nutritionists six days per week who will answer questions or simply provide support.



About hCG diets

hCG diets, originally developed in the 1950s, succeeded in providing patients with fast weight loss results but posed significant health risks because of the restrictive 500-calorie-per-day diet. Diet Doc modernized the hCG diet plans from the 1950s and has created the only safe and effective version of hCG diets available without promoting the original calorie restrictive diet. Patients learn how to lose weight while enjoying nutritious meal plans customized specifically around their age, gender, lifestyle and health concerns. By offering increased caloric intake, patients experience high energy levels while rapidly losing weight. The Diet Doc team is focused on educating patients on how to lose weight through use of prescription hCG, healthy diet plans and long-term lifestyle changes.



