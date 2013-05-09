Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Many people looking for answers on how to lose weight believe that the quickest and easiest method is weight loss surgery. What these patients fail to understand is that even after they achieve initial weight loss, they are still left with the underlying cravings, hunger and psychological issues that can cause overeating. Diet Doc provides efficient and fast weight loss and addresses issues contributing to weight gain without surgery and the dangerous complications that could accompany it. Diet Doc hCG diets combine the use of the hCG hormone with the education on how to lose weight through proper nutrition and eating habits in order to transform patient’s unhealthy lives to happy, more active lifestyles.



Diet Doc’s hCG diets are initiated by clients searching for how to lose weight fast when they respond to an extensive, confidential online evaluation. Diet Doc physicians conduct individual patient evaluations, review them to make sure the potential patient is a good fit for hCG diets and immediately schedules a one-on-one consultation to discuss treatment options with the patient. If the client chooses to move forward with the hCG diet plan, a Diet Doc certified nutritionist will develop a custom snack and meal plan around the patient’s current health status and previous health history, age, gender and lifestyle preferences.



Patients often prefer certain categories or types of foods based on taste, medical reasons, religious reasons and other beliefs. Each patient will work with the certified nutritionist to make sure that any concern they have is addressed and included within their diet plan. Nutritionists will also educate patients on food choices and food energy content to help patients learn how to lose weight and maintain that weight over the course of a lifetime. Depending on the specific health concerns and weight loss goals of the patient, Diet Doc physicians may also prescribe medical weight loss aids to assist in helping the patient lose weight safely and rapidly.



Women naturally produce the hormone, human chorionic gonadotropin, or hCG, during pregnancy. hCG acts as a protective barrier to a developing fetus that may not have immediate access to the nutrients it needs. When this is the case, hCG mobilizes the mother’s excess fat storage to provide nutrition to the fetus while leaving the mother’s structural fat and muscle untouched. When used as a weight loss tool for hCG diets, hCG helps patients rid themselves of the unnecessary and embarrassing excess fat usually found in areas such as the stomach, thighs and buttocks while leaving their structural fat and muscle intact.



Diet Doc hCG diets are dedicated to helping patients learn how to lose weight the safest and quickest way possible for their body and health needs. It is important that patients not only achieve their initial weight loss goals, but that patients also learn how to lose weight the right way through proper nutrition and healthy eating choices. The Diet Doc team believes that transforming unhealthy habits to create healthy lifestyles is the most efficient process to maintain weight loss for the long-term future.



