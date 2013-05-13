Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Those searching for how to lose weight fast could be surprised to learn that their body may be working against them. A new study just released by the Obesity Journal explores how the natural rhythm of the human body may instinctively cause increased hunger and cravings later in the evening. Diet Doc hCG diet plans teach patients how to lose weight through healthy eating habits and nutritious meal plans developed specifically for each patient by a certified nutrition expert. The organic cravings many individuals experience while trying to learn how to lose weight can now be controlled through Diet Doc’s diet plans and the use of prescription strength hCG treatments.



As reported in Medical News Today, the body’s natural circadian rhythm may trigger hunger and cravings later in the evening as a mechanism to preserve energy while sleeping. Preserving calories and energy was necessary before the advancement in food production but giving in to the urge to consume more calories can lead to weight gain and contribute to the current obesity epidemic. Researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School studied the appetite and food intake of twelve non-obese subjects and found that the circadian rhythm caused subjects to naturally feel least hungry in the morning and most hungry in the evening with specific cravings for sweet, starchy and salty foods. Eating high calorie meals before sleeping has been found to lead to weight gain. Diet Doc diet plans educate patients on healthy eating habits and how to lose weight through nutrient rich meals and by determining how each patient’s body responds to weight loss before developing specific diet plans.



Where applicable, Diet Doc physicians prescribe hCG treatments as part of patients’ diet plans to assist in achieving initial weight loss and to learn how to lose weight permanently. When used as a weight loss tool for hCG diet plans, hCG treatments act as a potent appetite suppressant and allow patients to control powerful cravings naturally, including those impulses to overeat late at night. In addition to controlling cravings, prescription hCG can also mobilize fat in hard to reach places such as the stomach and thighs, effectively eliminating this fat buildup patients may not be able to reach through normal diet and exercise.



Diet Doc patients also work directly with certified nutritionists to develop hCG diet plans that work around their personal schedule, lifestyle and food preferences. Weight loss experts suggest how to lose weight through meal plans that include high protein, energy packed foods that leave patients feeling satisfied for longer periods of time to avoid overindulging. Learning how to lose weight and curb hunger, appetite and cravings will help patients maintain their weight for the long-term future and allow for happier, more active lives.



