Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Many people across the United States struggle with obesity and are looking for education on how to lose weight safely and rapidly. Unfortunately, crossing initial weight loss thresholds can be challenging and may demotivate people to continue their journey toward healthy eating and healthy lifestyles. A new study discussed this week on Medical News Today offers credence to the testimony indicating that learning how to lose weight and actually losing those initial pounds can prove extremely difficult.



Researchers with Brown University found scientific evidence that obesity is a vicious cycle of forgoing healthy eating habits and continuous weight gain. Diet Doc’s hCG diets offer patients an end to this cycle with prescription strength hCG treatments and an expert team of weight loss professionals that are committed to helping patients learn how to lose weight fast, how to achieve initial weight loss goals and how to completely transform their lives into healthy, active lifestyles. Diet Doc's new weight loss education is a great way to learn how the body functions during dieting, not simply go through the motions of dieting.



In a study just published this month, scientists at Brown University delved deeper into obesity research and found that fitting the clinical definition of obesity in itself can lead to further weight gain. Dr. Eduardo A. Nillni and his colleagues expanded on the already available studies indicating that obesity causes desensitization to leptin, a hormone that manages fat levels, and found that other hormones are also affected by obesity. Specifically, the hormone alpha-MSH is at dangerously low levels in subjects that fit the clinical definition for obesity. Alpha-MSH is responsible for suppressing the appetite and encouraging calorie burning in the body. Patients affected by obesity experience diminished numbers of alpha-MSH, which unfortunately leads to further weight gain. Diet Doc understands this vicious cycle of obesity and offers patients an opportunity, through hCG diets, to manage their weight by learning how to develop healthy eating habits and how to lose weight safely for their individual body type.



hCG is a hormone that was isolated in the 1950s by researcher A.T.W. Simeons. Produced naturally in pregnant women, hCG acts as a protective barrier to both the fetus and the mother. By mobilizing excess fat stores, hCG assures that the growing fetus receives the nutrition it requires while leaving the mother’s structural fat and muscle mass untouched. Diet Doc took this science from the 1950s and modernized it with today’s technology and updated health understanding to create the nation's leading version of hCG diets currently available on the market. Diet Doc’s hCG diets use prescription strength hCG treatments not only to mobilize unnecessary and excess fat in patients, but also as a potent appetite suppressant that allows patients to make healthy eating decisions and learn how to lose weight fast, naturally, and safely.



The prescription hCG treatments help patients over initial weight loss hurdles, but Diet Doc’s hCG diets are so effective because they combine these treatments with education on how to lose weight the best way for each patient’s body type. Potential patients personally consult with a Diet Doc physician and team of weight loss coaches to design a meal plan specifically around their food preferences, health history, age and lifestyle. Because Diet Doc’s hCG diets are created specifically for each patient, they are more effective and patients see fast results that motivate even further weight loss. Diet Doc is committed to helping clients achieve their weight loss goals and lead a healthier, more active lifestyle for the rest of their lives.



